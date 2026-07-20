Purple Star Ceremony

Photo By Senior Airman Joshua Hollis | Leaders, educators and community members gather in the audience for the Purple Star...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Joshua Hollis | Leaders, educators and community members gather in the audience for the Purple Star Designation Ceremony at the Colorado Department of Education, Denver, Colorado, April 7, 2025. The Purple Star designation acknowledged schools that excel in supporting military families with challenges like relocations, school transitions, and parental deployments. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis) see less | View Image Page