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    Naval Aviation Takes Center Stage During International Naval Review 250 in New York City

    Liberty State Park Aviation Static Display Event

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Pierce Luck | Jersey City, NJ (July 3, 2026) – Rear Adm. Richard T. Brophy, commander, Naval Air...... read more read more

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julianna Lynch 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    The skies over New York Harbor thundered with allied airpower as nearly 178 military aircraft took flight during the International Aerial Review (IAR250), a once-in-a-generation demonstration of precision, partnership, and American military excellence celebrating the nation's 250th anniversary.

    Behind the historic flyover was Rear Adm. Rich Brophy, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, whose team led the planning and execution of one of the largest multinational aerial demonstrations in recent U.S. history. Naval Air Force Atlantic synchronized aircraft from the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, National Guard, and Reserve forces, along with nine allied and partner nations, into the tightly controlled airspace above New York City.

    "The successful execution of the International Aerial Review 250 was a monumental feat of operational planning and coordination by many stakeholders across Naval Air Force Atlantic and federal and military organizations," said Brophy. "Integrating 178 aircraft from across the U.S. military and our allied and partner nations into the complex airspace above New York City demanded absolute precision."

    From breathtaking flyovers to static aircraft displays, naval aviation was the centerpiece of International Naval Review 250, giving thousands of visitors an up-close look at the capability, readiness, and professionalism that power America's maritime force every day. The celebration peaked as the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, carved across the New York skyline in a ceremonial pass, delivering a striking reminder that naval aviation is built on discipline, trust, and unmatched teamwork.

    "The flawless execution we witnessed is a testament to the unmatched professionalism and dedication of our joint and multinational crews," Brophy said. "This once-in-a-generation flyover was more than a spectacular visual display; it served as a powerful demonstration of our seamless interoperability and our enduring shared commitment to global security."

    International Naval Review 250 united 55 nations, more than 8,000 U.S. Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, allied service members, tall ships, and military aircraft in one of the world's most recognizable harbors. As only the seventh International Naval Review in U.S. history, the event celebrated 250 years of maritime leadership while strengthening the alliances that continue to preserve peace and security around the globe.

    As aircraft roared overhead and ships lined New York Harbor, INR250 proved that America's maritime advantage extends far past the horizon. Through the leadership of Rear Adm. Brophy and the dedication of thousands of service members, the event honored the history of those who served before and inspired the next generation to answer the call. It showcased a Navy that remains ready, capable, and united with allies to meet any challenge. (U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julianna J. Lynch)

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.24.2026 12:48
    Story ID: 570678
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Aviation Takes Center Stage During International Naval Review 250 in New York City, by PO2 Julianna Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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