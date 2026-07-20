South Carolina National Guard Soldiers Assist with Civilian Mental Health Crisis

Photo By Sgt. Taylor Kurto | U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua Hiott with the South Carolina National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, poses for a portrait July 22, 2026, in Arlington, V.A. Hiott, while supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, assisted a person experiencing a mental health crisis in Washington on July 19th. About 5,000 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Taylor Kurto) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Taylor Kurto | U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua Hiott with the South Carolina National Guard, assigned to Joint...... read more read more

WASHINGTON– What began as a routine presence patrol on July 19, 2026, quickly transformed into a life-saving intervention when U.S. Army Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard, Joint Task Force–District of Columbia (JTF-DC) assisted a person experiencing a mental health crisis.

1st Lt. Thomas Moir, Sgt. Joshua Hiott, Spc. Hunter Gilbert, and Spc. Shamar Cullum, were patrolling near the Eastern Market Metro when a bystander alerted them to an elderly man sitting near a bus stop who appeared to need assistance.

He was exhibiting suicidal behavior, repeatedly stating his intention to end his life.

The Soldiers, supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assessed the situation and requested emergency medical services (EMS). While waiting for the first responders to arrive, Hiott offered reassurance to the individual.

“I asked him, ‘What’s on your mind? What’s got you feeling this way?’” Hiott said. “He told me he'd lost his parents, so I shared some personal experiences and just tried to be there for him.”

Moir, who serves as a firefighter in his civilian career, coordinated the response.

“Sgt. Hiott did a great job of staying with the individual and talking with him like a person, not like a patient,” Moir said. “My other Soldiers did a good job of helping me out, too.”

Moir added the National Guard’s unique blend of military training and civilian experience allows Soldiers to respond effectively to a variety of situations.

“We all have different day jobs,” said Moir. “We bring a variety of experience to the field that I think is beneficial.”

By combining civilian-acquired skills and experiences with military training, National Guard service members bring rich and unique capabilities to the Joint Force.

“It was a good eye-opener,” Hiott said. “It felt like we were doing something out here and helping the community. It gave me purpose.”

Around 5,000 National Guard members from across the nation are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. They provide critical and necessary assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and emergency services, ensuring the safety of both residents and visitors throughout the area.

“The actions of Hiott and the Soldiers on scene reflect the character of this formation,” said 1st Sgt. Douglas Brill, a first sergeant with the task force. “We operate on a simple principle: We are family first. Our Soldiers continue to demonstrate professionalism, compassion and a commitment to serving others.”