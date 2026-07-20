Dunham assumes command of Lake City Army Ammunition Plant

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Yoon “Yoonie” Dunham (center) assumed command of the Lake City Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Yoon “Yoonie” Dunham (center) assumed command of the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant on Thursday. LCAAP, a subordinate of the Army Sustainment Command, conducts contract oversight and provides quality small-caliber munitions to the warfighter. (Catrina Goddard, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant) see less | View Image Page

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Lt. Col. Yoon “Yoonie” Dunham assumed command of the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant on July 23.



During a change of command ceremony, held at the installation, she accepted the responsibilities as LCAAP’s commander.



LCAAP, a subordinate of the Army Sustainment Command, conducts contract oversight and provides quality small-caliber munitions to the warfighter.



“It is truly an honor of a lifetime to take this command,” Dunham said. “I am excited to join a team of professionals who are dedicated experts, who continue the historic legacy of service as the world’s premier and largest small arms ammunition manufacturing facility. I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the opportunity to join you as a member of your team.



“Thank you for your commitment to excellence in all you do every day, and I look forward to serving you, learning from you, and working alongside you to support the warfighter, as this very special place has done in near continuous operations for the past 85 years,” she added.



Dunham succeeds Lt. Col. Brian Jones, and she arrived at LCAAP after taking part in the Advanced Strategic Planning and Policy Program scholar fellowship at Tufts University.



Dunham was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Quartermaster Corps after earning a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from the United States Military Academy at West Point. She later earned a Master of Education in Educational Psychology–Applied Developmental Sciences from the University of Virginia, followed by a Ph.D. in Human Development from Tufts.



“Lt. Col. Yoon Dunham your impressive career has prepared you exceptionally well to lead the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant,” said Col. Curtis Perkins, the commander of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant and the presiding officer for the event. “Her assignments at the highest levels of our government speak volumes about her intellect, professionalism, and the trust our senior leaders have in her.



“She is a leader who understands the strategic importance of our mission and is ready to guide this organization with a steady hand,” Perkins added. “Her leadership philosophy is grounded in faith and a deep sense of selfless service, the belief that the mission is about the team and something greater than oneself.”