NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Household Goods Audit Team Ready for Summer Challenge

Summer is the busiest time for Permanent Change of Station (PCS) moves, and the NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk Household Goods (HHG) Audit Team is ready for its peak season. According to Celene Long, a business management specialist with the team, they process HHG claims and reimbursement packages for sailors who perform a Personally Procured Move (PPM). “The military schedules most PCS moves during the summer to minimize disruptions to families, especially those with school-age children,” she said. “As a result, we receive a much higher volume of claims during this time. Every claim must be carefully reviewed to ensure service members receive the correct reimbursement while protecting government funds through accurate auditing.” She added the team begins preparing for its busy season well in advance. “We review our processes, update standard operating procedures, ensure everyone understands their roles and coordinate closely as a team,” Long said. “Our goal is to be ready before the surge arrives rather than reacting to it.” Long said that communication among the HHG Audit Team is key, along with monitoring daily workloads and constantly looking for ways to improve efficiency while maintaining accuracy. “Every claim is different, and we understand that behind each one is a sailor or family waiting for reimbursement,” Long said. “Our responsibility is to process claims as efficiently as possible while ensuring every payment is correct and compliant with regulations.” She shared the following tips for Sailors making a PPM:

Keep all receipts related to your move.

Obtain both full and empty certified weight tickets.

Upload all required documents as soon as possible after your move.

Review the checklist before submitting your claim to ensure nothing is missing.

If you have questions, ask early rather than after you've submitted your claim.

Submitting a complete and accurate package the first time helps the team process claims much faster and reduces delays.

“The HHG Audit Team truly shines during our busiest season. Despite the increased workload and fast pace, everyone comes together with a shared commitment to supporting our service members,” said Evan Brockington, the HHG Audit Team director. “Questions are answered quickly, teammates step in to help one another, and we stay focused on providing accurate, timely service. It's a testament to the dedication, teamwork and professionalism of every member of our team.” NAVSUP FLC Norfolk is the largest of eight globally positioned fleet logistics centers that provide a full range of solutions for logistics, business and support services. The more than 1,300 sailors, civilians and contractors who make up NAVSUP FLC Norfolk support operations at more than 30 sites across 12 states and Washington, D.C.