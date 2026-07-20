AMFS 2026 highlights Kenya’s leadership in East African maritime security and crisis response

RABAT, Morocco (July 22, 2026) -- Kenyan maritime leaders joined U.S. Marine Corps Forces\, Europe and Africa during the African Maritime Forces Summit 2026 to discuss East African maritime security\, crisis response and continued cooperation in the Western Indian Ocean.

Kenya plays a leading role in East Africa’s security environment. Its position along the Western Indian Ocean places Kenyan maritime forces near important sea lanes, coastal infrastructure and regional threats that can affect commerce, stability and the safety of local communities. At AMFS 2026, leaders discussed how maritime forces can strengthen readiness, improve coordination and respond to threats in their own waters while working with neighbors and international partners when challenges cross borders.

The engagement also reflected Kenya’s broader role as a regional security contributor. Kenyan forces have supported peace and security efforts across East Africa, and continue to invest in maritime capability to strengthen the region’s ability to address terrorism, illicit trafficking, maritime crime, and crisis-response requirements.

U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa works with Kenya through training, professional exchanges and sustained engagement. These efforts are designed to strengthen partner capacity and operational independence while building the trust needed for rapid coordination during crises.

“Kenya is a proven regional security partner with an important role in the Western Indian Ocean. Our cooperation strengthens the readiness, professional relationships and operational independence that enable Kenyan forces to lead in their own waters and coordinate quickly with partners when a crisis occurs,” said Maj. Gen. Daniel L. Shipley, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa.

As AMFS 2026 continued, Kenya’s participation highlighted the importance of regional leadership, professional maritime forces and sustained partnership in East Africa. The discussions in Rabat helped strengthen the relationships and practical cooperation needed to support a safer and more secure maritime environment.