Romania’s Deputy Chief of Defence visits BPTA to assess the NATO FLF Battle Group–Poland’s training and capabilities

Photo By Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain | Lt. Gen. Dragoş-Dumitru Iacob, Deputy Chief of Defence for the Romanian Armed Forces and Lt. Gen. Karol Dymanowski, Ph.D., Vice Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, learn about the British Army’s Coyote tactical support vehicle from soldiers of the Finder Troop, B Squadron of the Light Dragoons, during a static display at Bemowo Piskie Training Area (BPTA), Poland, on July 23, 2026. The NATO Forward Land Forces (FLF) Battle Group–Poland includes Romanian, Croatian, British, and U.S. troops. Iacob visited BPTA to gain a better understanding of his country's training within the NATO FLF Battle Group–Poland. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain) see less | View Image Page

BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, Poland — Deputy Chief of Defence Lt. Gen. Dragoş‑Dumitru Iacob of the Romanian Armed Forces visited the NATO Forward Land Forces (FLF) Battle Group–Poland at Bemowo Piskie Training Area (BPTA) on July 23, 2026 to review training, infrastructure, and multinational interoperability.

Iacob received briefings from Polish Land Forces Training Center officials on BPTA’s live‑fire, infantry and small‑arms ranges (including grenade and close‑quarters facilities), mechanized and armored training areas for infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, air‑defense coverage and capabilities, target ranges and firing distances, engineering ranges, and the overall layout of training sectors.

Polish hosts presented a map of the training areas and outlined the organization of the 15th Mechanized Brigade, how the brigade’s equipment and traditions are integrated into operations, and plans for an upcoming equipment upgrade.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Steven Saxion, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, and of the NATO FLF Battle Group–Poland, briefed Iacob on the battle group’s composition and multinational rotations, which include Romanian, Croatian, British and U.S. troops. He also cited recent anti-UAS exercises his battalion conducted in Hohenfels, Germany.

The commander of Romania’s 348th Air Defence Battalion reviewed a near‑term training calendar and described his unit’s role and capabilities.

Iacob toured a static display of armored vehicles and spoke with troops from Romania, Poland, the U.S., Croatia, and Britain. He consulted with Polish Vice Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Karol Dymanowski and offered words of support to junior‑enlisted Soldiers.

“Meeting with both the Romanian and Polish Vice Chiefs of Defense today was a terrific opportunity to highlight the Battle Group's capabilities, especially our Romanian Air Defense unit, and our close partnership,” said Saxion. “We truly are 'stronger together.’”

Leaders from the participating nations held a working lunch to reinforce interoperability goals and discuss future cooperation. The visit ended with an exchange of gifts and the presentation of challenge coins, emphasizing camaraderie and Romania’s commitment to collective defense on NATO’s eastern flank.