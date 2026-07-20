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    U.S. Concludes 13th Night of Strikes on Iranian Military Targets

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Concludes 13th Night of Strikes on Iranian Military Targets

    TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully completed the 13th straight night of strikes against Iran, July 23, at 9 p.m. ET.

    CENTCOM targeted Iranian military command centers, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites, and maritime capabilities to further diminish the threat Iran poses to civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

    The international waterway remains open for transit despite recent attacks from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Commercial vessels continue to freely navigate the strait with U.S. military support.

    More than 50,000 U.S. service members are currently operating across the Middle East.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 21:26
    Story ID: 570634
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 56
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Concludes 13th Night of Strikes on Iranian Military Targets

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