23d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Reactivation Ceremony Your browser does not support the audio element.

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — After four years of sporting the designations 74th and 75th Fighter Generation Squadrons, the A-10C Thunderbolt II maintainers returned to their roots by reactivating the 23d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron during a ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 23, 2026.



The reactivation consolidates aircraft maintenance operations under a single squadron, streamlining maintenance efforts while preserving the mission of generating combat-ready aircraft in support of the 23d Wing.



Although the organizational structure has changed, the mission remains the same. Airmen assigned to the 23d AMXS will continue providing aircraft maintenance that enables Moody’s A-10C Thunderbolt II fleet to train, deploy and execute missions around the world.



“Today’s changes are a strategic alignment to streamline our operations, optimize our resources and ensure we continue to deliver combat airpower whenever and wherever our nation calls,” said Col. Nathan Hier, 23d Maintenance Group commander. “The legacy of this maintenance team demands excellence, demands innovation and demands commitment that will produce safe, reliable and lethal aircraft.”



During the ceremony, the 74th FGS and 75th FGS furled their guidons before the 23d AMXS unfurled its guidon, symbolizing the transition to a unified maintenance organization while honoring the legacy of each unit.



“We are officially closing the books on two outstanding maintenance units, but we are not losing our identity or our strength,” said Maj. Thomas Agee, 23d AMXS commander. “Instead, we are taking all that experience from the 74th and 75th and combining our strengths into one unified team.”



Agee said the reactivation reflects the squadron’s commitment to build upon the experience and professionalism of both organizations while continuing to meet the growing operational demands placed on the maintenance community.



“The mission demands more of you now than it has in recent memory,” Agee said. “When I look at the teams we have in the 74th and 75th, now 23d AMXS, I know without a doubt that we have the right people to meet that demand.”



As the reactivated squadron begins its next chapter, Airmen will continue providing the aircraft maintenance that enables the 23d Wing to train, deploy and generate combat air power.