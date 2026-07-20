NTAG New England celebrates America’s 250th with 5K

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Benjamin Dobbs | 260722-RB168-N-1110 HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA. (July 22, 2026) Members of the Hanscom...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Benjamin Dobbs | 260722-RB168-N-1110 HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA. (July 22, 2026) Members of the Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass. community participate in a 4th of July 5k Fun Run/Walk at the Fitness and Sports Center. Logistics Specialist (Submarine) 2nd Class Sydney Leverett, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England was the top male finisher with a time of 18 minutes and 5 seconds. NTAG New England, headquartered in Boston, is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Benjamin Dobbs) see less | View Image Page

Throughout the year, America has celebrated its 250th birthday with countless special events and ceremonies. It’s for this reason Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England participated in the Independence Day 5K Run at Hanscom Air Fodrce Base.



“We try to offer a 5K or some fitness activity monthly, and we do a good job of that here,” said Paul Shoesmith, Hanscom Fitness and Sports Center Director.



As race participants gathered at the start line, Shoesmith discussed the importance of the run.



“We are celebrating the 250th year of our country,” said Shoesmith. “All of our t- shirts this year have logos or flags associated with that so we can represent and honor our country, and the good men and women who protect it.”



NTAG New England Sailors exhibited motivation and camaraderie while participating in the race. They supported one another as they each crossed the finish line. Logistics Specialist (Submarine) 2nd Class Sydney Leverett, an assistant command fitness leader assigned to NTAG New England, turned in a first-place finish with a run time of 18 minutes and 5 seconds.



NAVADMIN 264/25 announced that the Navy will conduct two fitness assessment cycles per calendar year instead of one annually. Running in the Independence Day 5K was an opportunity for NTAG Sailors to promote physical fitness standards, stay prepared for two physical readiness tests (PRT), and demonstrate how staying active helps in the recruiting mission.



“To have our Secretary of War implement working out every day, I think it's necessary for us maintain physical standards and physical fitness so we can always be ready to fight,” said Leverett. “I think it's very important. I think for you to be the faces of the of the Navy, you should be in shape.”



Shoesmith exuberantly greeted runners at the finish line to announce their run times and hand them commemorative 4th of July 5K t-shirts.



“It's really good to see our Navy gold and blue out here representing themselves, but also representing our country, and working together with our Air Force group,” Shoesmith said.



NTAG New England is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern New York.