Ready for the Mission: 99 ABW welcomes new leader

Photo By Airman 1st Class Heather Amador Paulino | U.S. Air Force Col. Christine Littlejohn, 99th Air Base Wing commander, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 17, 2026. The wing consists of 12 squadrons aligned under the 99th Mission Support Group, 99th Medical Group, and 99th Comptroller Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Amador Paulino) see less | View Image Page

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev.– Concluding his leadership of one of the Air Force’s largest and most complex installation support missions, Col. Jason Glynn relinquished command of the 99th Air Base Wing during a ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, July 17.

Glynn distinguished himself through exceptionally meritorious service while commanding the 99th Air Base Wing from July 2024 to July 2026.

His leadership inspired a force of 4,400 personnel who championed world-class base operations for eight wings, 54 mission partners, and a regional community of more than 313,000 retirees, veterans, and military families.

Beyond daily operations, Glynn expertly steered the installation through a government shutdown and civilian workforce restructuring. His key achievements include coordinating a seamless recovery following a U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the “Thunderbirds,” aircraft incident; executing the Aviation Nation airshow, which drew 176,000 visitors and 1.4 million media views; and pioneering three U.S. Air Force energy hardening pilot projects that expedited power restoration with zero lost sorties.

His team successfully countered severe main gate security threats, forged invaluable civic bonds, and propelled the 99th Medical Group to back-to-back command hospital honors and its ranking as the number one standalone hospital in the U.S. Air Force.

“Being part of this team and this place, that’s what winning feels like.” Glynn said.

Brig. Gen. David C. Epperson, the commander of the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center, presided over the ceremony in which Col. Christine R. Littlejohn assumed command of the 99th ABW. Most recently the commander of the 502d Installation Support Group at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Littlejohn has served in strategic and operational assignments across multiple Air Force major commands, from the wing to Headquarters Air Force level throughout her career. Furthermore, she executed numerous combat deployments, providing critical support to Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and Inherent Resolve.

Upon taking the podium, Littlejohn honored the groundwork established by her predecessor and emphasized the historic legacy and strategic success of the 99th Air Base Wing.

“Thank you for this partnership,” Littlejohn said. “The reality is ‘Fights On.’ We will win, because of Team Nellis and the 99th Air Base Wing Diamondbacks.”

Under Littlejohn’s leadership, the 99th ABW will continue to deliver premier infrastructure and support to the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and its partners.