It’s Not Just Care at Walter Reed, It’s Family – The Lillys

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Lilly and his wife, Ashley, pose for a family picture during a nature walk at Lexington Manor Passive Park in Maryland, March 2026. Their son, 4-month-old Ezarus, received lifesaving care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on April 27, 2026. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

On April 27, 2026, Ashley Lilly became concerned as her 4-month-old son, Ezarus, began having trouble breathing. Her husband, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Lilly, was deployed to Texas for training and she was taking care of their five sons at their Maryland home. Lilly’s first thought was to get Ezarus to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the hospital where he was born. She felt his condition was becoming too severe to risk the trip, however, so she took him to a hospital that was closer to their home.

While the first, closer-to-home, hospital identified Ezarus’ condition, they lacked the resources to effectively manage it. Ezarus was diagnosed with human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms and is most prevalent among children younger than 5-years-old, and in older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Although many cases are mild, the virus can lead to more severe conditions such as bronchiolitis or pneumonia.

Hospital staff decided to transport Ezarus to a larger facility in the area. Unfortunately, the second hospital was dealing with a major influx of patients, and the Lillys had to wait in the emergency room instead of being taken to the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU). During the wait, Ezarus’ condition worsened. Finally, Lilly convinced that hospital to transfer her son to Walter Reed.

During the ambulance trip, Ezarus’ condition deteriorated. The ambulance crew was concerned they might have to return to the hospital they had just departed from, but they pressed on to Walter Reed.

“The ambulance crew thought that we were just going to be put in the emergency room, but as soon as we got there, they directed us to the PICU,” Lilly said. “From the moment we entered, it felt coordinated. It felt like there were people already waiting in his room, so when they rolled him in everybody was in position. They already had the machines ready to go.”

As the HMPV ran its course, Ezarus continued to struggle. Lilly watched as the team treating her son fought to help stabilize him. At one point, they rolled a ventilator up to the door, and even had resuscitation medicine prepared she learned later. At no time, though, was she left in the dark as to what was occurring.

Lilly asked the doctor to help her make the decision on when her husband should come home from military training. “I had never been through anything like this before, and I was scared. At one point she came to us and said it was time for my husband to be there,” Lilly said.

One of Walter Reed’s social workers was called in to assist, and she helped Lilly contact her husband. “By 5 p.m., the social worker had him on the phone,” Lilly said “He made the decision that afternoon that he would come home. He was in the hospital room with us by 11 a.m. the next day.”

In addition to expediting Sgt. Lilly’s return to his family, the social worker also arranged for the family to stay at the Fisher House, one of the on-base housing facilities for families receiving care at Walter Reed.

Slowly, Ezarus began to show signs of recovery. Lilly credits Walter Reed’s team with the excellent care they provided her son. She was impressed that despite the diversity of training and experience they possessed, the staff demonstrated a seamless integration of its disciplines to deliver first-rate treatment.

“The staff was absolutely amazing,” Lilly said. “The nurses not only took care of Ezarus, but they would also check on me. They checked to make sure I was eating and taking care of myself, and they asked my opinion on how I thought he was doing. I think I probably said the same things repeatedly, but they never made me feel like it was a burden. They sat and listened to me like it was the first time and let me work through everything.”

As Ezarus grew stronger, the team continued to surround him not only with robust medical care but with constant and familiar warmth.

“The team would talk to him and sing to him, just like I would do,” Lilly said. “They were like a bunch of aunties and uncles.”

While Ezarus recovered from HMPV, he still requires regular follow-up appointments at Walter Reed. On one of their recent visits, a doctor who helped Ezarus on that traumatic day stopped by to see how the family was doing. Lilly is grateful that she can bring her son to a place where they are known and recognized.

“I feel like we were exactly where we were supposed to be, with the team we were supposed to have,” Lilly said. “It was absolutely the best place, not just for our son, but our family as a whole.”