SUBLANT Celebrates 2026 Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Fund Drive Success

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Mailani Jones-Thornton | NORFOLK, Va. (July 22, 2026) — Capt. Carl Trask, Chief of Staff for Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic, right, poses for a photo with Chief Petty Officer Kelley Chappell, representing Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, at Mariner Skills Training Center Atlantic during the Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society Active Duty Fund Drive awards ceremony Jul. 22, 2026. The campaign spanning 311 commands in Hampton Roads, successfully raised over $438,113. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mailani Jones-Thornton) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va.(July 22, 2026) — Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic (SUBLANT) hosted the 2026 Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Active Duty Fund Drive Awards Ceremony at the Mariner Skills Training Center Atlantic auditorium, July 22. The ceremony recognized the outstanding contributions of Sailors and Marines across the Hampton Roads region.

The 2026 campaign successfully raised $438,113. These funds directly support the NMCRS mission of providing financial assistance and budget counseling to service members and their families. The fundraising campaign spanned 311 commands and reached more than 70,000 active-duty Sailors and Marines.

Capt. Carl Trask, SUBLANT chief of staff, delivered remarks on behalf of Vice Adm. Rick Seif. Seif served as the Hampton Roads Area Chairperson for the campaign.

“The stated mission of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is to build financial stability and well-being for Sailors, Marines, and their families,” said Trask. “They provide a bridge over troubled water, with zero judgment and absolute confidentiality. They preserve the dignity of our warfighters while fostering the resiliency that our forces need to stay focused on the mission.”

The primary objective of the annual campaign is achieving 100 percent meaningful contact with every Sailor and Marine. This goal is directed by the Secretary of the Navy.

“We want to make sure that before a struggling Sailor or Marine ever considers walking into a high-interest predatory lender outside our gates, they know they have a dedicated, compassionate team right here on base waiting to help them," Trask said. "This is free of charge, with their dignity intact, and with their command supporting them.”

The local impact of the organization is significant. The Hampton Roads NMCRS provided more than $8.4 million in financial assistance to local service members in 2025 alone.

Lt. Cmdr. Geoff Fastabend hosted the ceremony. He welcomed regional NMCRS directors Christina Murray, retired Fleet Master Chief Rick O’Rawe, Tom Gaff and Thorunn Bitterman, who provided training and auditing support throughout the drive.

Leaders then presented awards to top performing commands and individuals. Eleven commands distinguished themselves by achieving a 35 percent or higher participation rate or by raising $55 or more per capita. Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals and letters of appreciation were presented to the following service members to honor their exemplary contributions:

Outstanding Command Representatives: · Petty Officer 1st Class Emily Abel and Petty Officer 2nd Class Amber Jamesleematos (Defense Service Office Southeast) · Chief Petty Officer Sanjuan Williams and Petty Officer 2nd Class Paul Ruiz-Esparza (Defense Logistics Norfolk) · Chief Petty Officer Ryan Bradford and Petty Officer 1st Class Monalisa Mills (Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group) · Petty Officer 1st Class Lonnie Baroling (Submarine Squadron Readiness 34) · Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Bjorndmk (USS Massachusetts) · Petty Officer 1st Class Parris Phillips (Navy Exchange Service Command) · Petty Officer 3rd Class Heaven Simien (Naval Shipyard Norfolk Branch Medical Clinic) · Chief Petty Officer Joanna Rakes (Naval Medical Forces Atlantic) · Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pedraza (Auxiliary Floating Dry Dock Dynamic) · Senior Chief Petty Officer Nicholas Perkins (President, Board of Inspection and Survey Norfolk) · Petty Officer 1st Class Paige Reints (Headquarters, Information Warfare Training Group)

Sub-Area Coordinators: · Chief Warrant Officer 3 Omar Tullis and Chief Petty Officer Tamica Blanchard (Naval Station Norfolk) · Lt. Cmdr. Arron Wilson and Senior Chief Petty Officer Jessica Lugo (Naval Surface Force Atlantic) · Lt. Cmdr. Kyle Lisowski and Chief Petty Officer Drew Hollenbach (Naval Air Force Atlantic) · Chief Petty Officer Grant Howard and Chief Petty Officer Austin Myrick (Naval Submarine Force Atlantic) · Chief Petty Officer Ameyer Adams (Major Commands, U.S. Fleet Forces) · Lt. Harold Baring and Chief Petty Officer Tonya Anderson (Naval Medical Center Portsmouth) · Cmdr. Adrian Gray and Chief Petty Officer Kelly Chappell (Naval Weapons Station Yorktown) · Cmdr. Charles Gatewood (Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story) · Chief Warrant Officer 3 Latisha Sewell and Lt. Cmdr. Hal Jones (Naval Air Station Oceana) · Lt. j.g. Pat Russell and Chief Petty Officer Xavier Knowles-Ball (Navy Expeditionary Combat Command) · Capt. Nathalie Camacho and Gunnery Sgt. Marcus Harvey (Fleet Marine Force Atlantic) · Ensign Alec Garleb and Senior Chief Petty Officer Eddie Kyles (Naval Information Forces)

Lindsey Fischler represented the Norfolk NMCRS office to close the ceremony. She expressed the organization's heartfelt gratitude. She specifically recognized the SUBLANT Executive Committee of Fastabend, Lt. Ruth Olubajo and Lt. Chaz Augustine for spearheading the effort.

“From the earliest planning stages to the final reports, this team worked behind the scenes, while continuing their regularly assigned work, to make it all possible," said Fischler. "The success we are celebrating today is a direct reflection of their dedication and teamwork. Their work empowered others to give, to lead, and to come together in support of the sea service family.”

U.S. Submarine Forces execute the Department of the Navy’s mission in and from the undersea domain. In addition to lending added capacity to naval forces, Submarine Forces, in particular, are expected to leverage those special advantages that come with undersea concealment to permit operational, deterrent and combat effects that the Navy and the Nation could not otherwise achieve.

U.S. Submarine Forces and supporting organizations constitute the primary undersea arm of the Navy. Submarines and their crews remain the tip of the undersea spear.