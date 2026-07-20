U.S. Army Launches Inaugural Male and Female Flag Football Teams Ahead of 2028 Olympics

Photo By Staff Sgt. Cornelius McLean | U.S. Army Soldiers line up before the snap during the Armed Forces Men's Flag Football Championship at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, July 22, 2026. The championship brought together athletes from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy to compete for the Armed Forces title while showcasing the physical readiness, teamwork and athletic excellence of the military services. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Cornelius McLean | U.S. Army Soldiers line up before the snap during the Armed Forces Men's Flag Football...... read more read more

FORT JACKSON, S.C. — The U.S. Army expanded the All Army Sports program in 2026 by establishing its first-ever male and female flag football teams, marking a significant milestone for military athletics as flag football prepares to make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

The inaugural All Army Sports Flag Football Selection Camp brought 20 male and 20 female Soldiers from installations across the Army to Fort Jackson for two weeks of evaluations, practices and team building. At the conclusion of the camp, coaches selected 14 men and 14 women to represent the Army at the Armed Forces Championship in San Antonio.

According to Joseph Belt, an All Army Sports program analyst, the Army launched the program as flag football continues to gain momentum nationally and internationally.

"With the popularity of the upcoming Olympics and flag football being a part of that, Armed Forces Sports found it was the right time to start the program," Belt said. "This is the inaugural season for all branches."

The selection camp served as more than a tryout. Throughout the two weeks, athletes were evaluated on their technical skills, athletic performance, teamwork and ability to compete under pressure while adapting to new teammates and coaching staffs. The final rosters will face the Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Space Force at the Armed Forces Championship, where the winning service team will earn the opportunity to represent the U.S. Armed Forces in future international military competitions.

For many participants, balancing elite-level competition with the responsibilities of military service required the support of their leadership and units.

"My unit has supported me throughout this journey," said 1st Lt. Brittany Gardner, a strength manager assigned to the 4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne). "From my team to my Commander, everyone has endorsed this opportunity. This is the most support I've ever had in my career."

That support allows Soldiers to pursue competitive athletics while continuing to meet the demands of their military occupations, reinforcing the Army's commitment to readiness, resilience and professional development.

With multiple practices each day under South Carolina's summer heat, recovery became just as important as performance on the field. Capt. Amelia Weaver, the team's physical therapist and athletic trainer, oversaw injury prevention, recovery and performance optimization throughout the selection camp.

"Recovery is huge," Weaver said. "These athletes aren't building at this point, they're maintaining. The only way you can do that with this much heat exposure and this much practice is by doing everything right outside of practice."

The All Army Sports program has long provided Soldiers opportunities to compete at the highest levels while representing the Army around the world. According to Belt, the program is designed to create a pathway for Soldiers to advance from Armed Forces competition to national-level events and future international military competitions, with the long-term goal of one day seeing Soldiers represent Team USA in Olympic flag football.

For Gardner, the inaugural season represents more than the chance to compete, it represents an opportunity for Soldiers across the force to pursue passions they may not realize are possible within military service.

"There are so many opportunities that the Army offers that a lot of people don't know," Gardner said. "I challenge Soldiers to get out there and find those opportunities because they exist. If it's something you're passionate about, the Army has that opportunity somewhere, you may just have to go find it."