From the front lines to the flight line: Soldier finds new purpose in Army Aviation

Photo By Sgt. Aaron Kaczur | U.S. Army Spc. Brandon Frazier, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chief, assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, stands in the door gunner window during pre-flight checks prior to aerial range qualifications near Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia, July 15, 2026. Before lifting off, UH-60 Black Hawk crews complete critical startup procedures to verify the aircraft's engines, flight controls and onboard systems are operating as intended. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aaron Kaczur, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

LIELVĀRDE AIR BASE, Latvia — The steady rhythm of spinning rotor blades fills the flight line as a UH-60 Black Hawk settles onto the tarmac after another day of training. For U.S. Army Spc. Brandon Frazier, the sound has become a familiar reminder of a journey that has carried him from the Marine Corps infantry, to Army infantry and now into Army aviation.

While today's mission ended with the Black Hawk safely back on the ground, Frazier's path to the aircraft has been years in the making.

Frazier began his military career in March 2016, enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps as an 0311 Rifleman. During his five years of service, he trained as an infantry Marine while supporting a helicopter unit where he commonly rode in the Bell UH-1Y Venom, the Bell-Boeing V-22 Osprey and Sikorsky CH-53 Sea Stallion. Although his primary responsibility remained in the infantry, serving alongside aviation assets gave him an early appreciation for the teamwork and coordination required to keep aircraft and ground forces operating together.

When his Marine Corps service concluded in October 2021, Frazier wasn't ready to leave military life behind.

“I chose to switch to the Army due to the wide variety of job selections,” Frazier said. “It is hard to reclass in the Marines because of how small the branches are. Once someone is in a position you may want, they might not want to give it up, so I started to look at my options.”

Without taking a break in service, he transitioned into the U.S. Army in late October 2021, choosing to continue his career as an 11B infantryman. Assigned to the National Training Center located at Fort Irwin, California, he spent the next three years honing his skills as a Soldier while considering where he wanted his career to go next.

"The transition to the Army itself was an easy transition and process," Frazier said. "The hardest part of my transition was finding a slot available that allowed me to keep my current rank."

As time passed, the aircraft he had worked around years earlier continued pulling at his curiosity.

Rather than remaining in the infantry, Frazier chose to pursue a completely different challenge, reclassifying as a 15T UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter repairer. He attended the 15-week reclassification course at Fort Eustis, Virginia, where he learned the intricate systems that keep one of the Army's most recognizable aircraft flying.

“I enjoyed my reclassification school,” Frazier said. “My fellow classmates at school were enjoyable, and some of those guys I still talk to. The instructors I had were phenomenal and I learned a lot about what my new job entailed.”

Today, Frazier spends his days inspecting, troubleshooting and maintaining UH-60 Black Hawks, knowing every repair and every inspection contributes to the aircraft's ability to support Soldiers when they are needed most.

His ambition, however, extends beyond maintenance.

Frazier hopes to one day become a UH-60 Black Hawk pilot, combining his technical knowledge with flight operations while serving as an integral member of the aircrew responsible for aircraft readiness, crew coordination and mission execution.

"I enjoy working directly with the Black Hawk and performing maintenance on it," Frazier said. "But I am truly interested in eventually flying the Black Hawk and advancing my knowledge of it."

His current mobilization to Europe has marked another milestone in his military career. Although he had served for years in both the Marine Corps and Army, this deployment is his first overseas operational assignment. Working alongside experienced aviation maintainers and supporting flight operations abroad has given him the opportunity to apply the skills he learned in training while contributing to the unit's mission far from home.

Looking back, Frazier does not see his career as a series of separate chapters divided by uniforms or military occupational specialties. Instead, he sees a continuous commitment to service and one that has challenged him to adapt, learn new skills and embrace unfamiliar opportunities while remaining focused on supporting the Soldiers and crews who rely on the aircraft he helps maintain.