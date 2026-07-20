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    US, Malaysia, and Australia Conduct Joint Mortar Training

    KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    07.22.2026

    Courtesy Story

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    KOTA BELUD, MALAYSIA - Soldiers from the Guam Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 294th Infantry Regiment conducted joint mortar training with Malaysian Army and Australian Defence Force personnel during Exercise Keris Strike 26, near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 20, 2026. The three forces practiced setting up, aiming and firing mortars using live ammunition. Sharing tactics and techniques refined procedures for multinational responses to international threats and peacekeeping missions

    “We come from an armored infantry background so it's quite handy working with a dismounted mortar platoon,” said Corporal Dylan Stridiron, with the 3rd Battalion Royal Australian Regiment. “They [the U.S. Army] have shown us how their drills work in the dismounted realm of mortaring and taught us some tips and tricks to use back home.”

    This event also serves as a way to reinforce commitments with our partner nations and enhance interoperability between each country's forces.

    “All three nations, we are conducting the same mission,” said platoon leader Louis Randall, 1st Battalion 294th Infantry Regiment. “We are definitely doing a lot of great learning and training with our partners.”

    Exercise Keris Strike is a long standing and evolving military exercise that allows the U.S., Malaysia, and Australia to enhance interoperability and strengthen security partnerships in the indo pacific region. (Story by U.S. Army Spc. Wesley Richardson)

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 03:33
    Story ID: 570558
    Location: KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    australia
    mortars
    interoperability
    kerisstrike26
    Keris Strike 26
    malaysia-malaysia

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