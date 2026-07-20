Photo By Col. Nahaku McFadden | The theme “Beyond Posture: Engineering the Transformed Pacific!” guided leaders...... read more read more Photo By Col. Nahaku McFadden | The theme “Beyond Posture: Engineering the Transformed Pacific!” guided leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Pacific Ocean Division during the region’s senior leader seminar July 20-23 in Tokyo, Japan. Construction site visits at Yokota Air Base demonstrated the role USACE plays in shaping the region's future. Pictured: Brig. Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz II, commander, USACE POD, and other representatives at a project site. (US Army photo by Nahaku McFadden) see less | View Image Page

USACE Pacific Ocean Division leaders align priorities during Senior Leader Seminar in Japan Your browser does not support the audio element.

TOKYO – The theme “Beyond Posture: Engineering the Transformed Pacific!” guided leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Pacific Ocean Division during the region’s senior leader seminar July 20-23 in Tokyo, Japan.



“We are transforming this region and if you zoom out, you can really see it,” said Brig. Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz II, commander, USACE POD.



The event brought together senior representatives from Alaska, Hawaii, Japan and South Korea to strengthen regional coordination, exchange lessons learned and discuss priorities shaping USACE operations across the region.



“Bringing Pacific Ocean Division leadership to Japan in person provides practical experience that underscores the importance of the U.S.-Japan Alliance,” said Col. Patrick Biggs, commander, USACE Japan District.



Hosted by USACE Japan District, the seminar provided leaders an opportunity to see firsthand how military infrastructure projects support readiness and strengthen partnerships across the region.



“It gave us a unique opportunity to demonstrate, on the ground, how our dedicated team executes the mission daily,” Biggs said. “It allowed us to foster deeper collaboration across the region and show firsthand how the USACE team in Japan delivers vital engineering solutions that support our forces, strengthen our bilateral partnerships, and builds deterrence in the region.”



Discussions included artificial intelligence integration into business processes, acquisition strategies, and other initiatives designed to improve project delivery.



“This is one of the few opportunities we have to step back, look at the regional strategy and work through challenges together,” said Jennifer Moore, Deputy for Programs and Project Management (DPM) and Programs and Project Management Division Chief, USACE Honolulu District. “Bringing leaders from across the division together allows us to see how others are approaching similar changes and learn from their experiences.”



By streamlining administrative processes, leveraging outcome-based contracting to unleash industry innovation, and integrating modern technologies like AI, we can deliver vital infrastructure efficiently, effectively, on schedule, and safely, said James Sauceda, Engineering Division Chief, USACE Alaska District.



“None of this is possible without our people,” he said. “A highly skilled and dedicated workforce is the bedrock of our success. Leadership is fully committed to ensuring our teams are thoroughly trained, deeply engaged, and completely supported to turn these forward-leaning strategies into reality.”



While our districts are geographically and programmatically different, many of our challenges are the same. Coming together helps us align our efforts, share solutions and avoid solving the same problem four different ways, Moore said.



As the seminar concluded, leaders reflected on the theme, "Beyond Posture: Engineering the Transformed Pacific!" and the role USACE plays in shaping the region's future. Through innovation, partnership and a commitment to continuous improvement, Pacific Ocean Division leaders are working to deliver the infrastructure and capabilities needed to support readiness, strengthen alliances and enable the joint force throughout the region.