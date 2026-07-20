ONR Announces New 2026 Science and Technology Strategy for Navy, Marine Corps Tech Future

ARLINGTON, Va.—The Office of Naval Research (ONR) has released its new Science and Technology (S&T) Strategy, which serves as a roadmap for the future to meet complex challenges facing the Department of the Navy and broader Department of War. The strategy can be viewed here.
Recognizing an era of heightened strategic competition, rapid and relentless technological change, and an evolving battlespace, the strategy calls for a fundamental transformation of how ONR prioritizes, develops and deploys technology to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.
“In this important moment in time, we have embarked on a journey to refine how we do every part of our business — to make transparent what we are solving for, what bets we will place across our portfolio, and how we will measure whether and how they have paid off,” said Chief of Naval Research (CNR) Dr. Rachel Riley.
The S&T Strategy identifies the critical need to make disciplined choices amid uncertainty and challenges, both in science and technology, and the battlespace. ONR must balance the urgent demands of current conflicts with the steady cultivation of long-term, paradigm-shifting inventions. Several powerful factors impact the mission:
To address these challenges, the CNR has laid out a clear intent: Seize the opportunities of this pivotal moment by prioritizing efforts around a singular, renewed framework for research and delivery. This strategy is built upon an actionable approach summarized by the acronym “FEED at Speed.”
“This S&T Strategy represents a commitment to discipline, focus and a renewed sense of urgency,” said Riley. “By adhering to the principles outlined in the strategy, ONR will continue to fulfill its vital mission and ensure the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps remain the world’s most formidable naval force — today and for generations to come.”
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 20:54
|Story ID:
|570549
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|22
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|0
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