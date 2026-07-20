Securing decision advantage: 505th Test and Training Group welcomes Gery

Photo By Debora Henley | U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Hayde, 505th Command and Control Wing commander, left, passes...... read more read more Photo By Debora Henley | U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Hayde, 505th Command and Control Wing commander, left, passes the guidon to Col. William Gery, 505th Test and Training Group commander, right, at Hurlburt Field, Fla., July 2, 2026. The 505th TTG is responsible for initial and advanced training for U.S. Air Force, joint, and coalition personnel in the principles, processes, and systems used to command airpower at the operational level of war, while also providing responsive, worldwide, radar-centric planning, optimization, and constant evaluation. (Image cropped to focus on subjects) (U.S. Air Force photo by Shelton Keel) see less | View Image Page

In a ceremony marking a pivotal transition for the Air Force’s command and control training enterprise, Col. William “Echo” Gery assumed command of the 505th Test and Training Group from Col. James “Denzel” Fields II at Hurlburt Field, Fla., July 2, 2026.



Col. Ryan Hayde, then-commander of the 505th Command and Control Wing, presided over the ceremony, transferring the group’s guidon and emphasizing the critical role the unit plays in preparing the joint force for high-end conflict.



"Under Denzel’s leadership, this group drove the training for over 6,000 joint personnel and directed the testing of around $15 billion in C2 systems," Hayde said. "His operational vision was unmatched. He led the charge to establish and execute the first-ever theater air component for exercise Bamboo Eagle, a monumental task that has literally changed the way we train for high-end conflict."



During his tenure, Fields’ units provided critical, real-world homeland defense support through advanced radar analysis, delivered rapid forensic data to federal interagency partners, and augmented combatant commands globally to ensure seamless, operational-level C2 readiness. Following the ceremony, Fields went on to assume command of the 505th CCW on July 10.



"It has been the honor of my career to serve as the commander of the 505th Test and Training Group," Fields said in his farewell address. "To the men and women of the 505th, I could not be prouder of what you have accomplished. You have been the driving force behind advancing C2 and battle management weapon systems for our Air Force. I have no doubt that you will continue to push the boundaries, challenge the status quo, and ensure our warfighters maintain the decisive edge."



Hayde expressed his full confidence in the incoming commander, noting Gery’s extensive and highly relevant background as a master electronic warfare officer and U.S. Air Force Weapons School graduate.



"As the lines between Air Force specialties blur, having an EWO at the helm will make us sharper. Electronic Warfare is an absolute imperative in today's fight," Hayde said. "Echo, you bring a profound depth of tactical, operational, and strategic expertise to this formation. I have absolute confidence in your ability to take the team to new heights."



Addressing the group for the first time as commander, Gery spoke directly to the Airmen and Guardians responsible for the wing’s complex, multi-domain mission.



"The work you do here is the absolute keystone of our combat capability. In an era defined by the rapid evolution of battle capabilities and a dynamic strategic environment, the warfighters we train, the radars we monitor and optimize, and the concepts we develop are what give our joint forces the decisive edge," Gery said. "My commitment to you is simple: I promise to put in the hard work alongside you every day. Our ultimate goal is clear: to ensure the United States Air Force becomes more lethal, more capable, and ever more ready to fight when our nation calls."



The 505th TTG is responsible for initial and advanced training for U.S. Air Force, joint, and coalition personnel in the principles, processes, and systems used to command airpower at the operational level of war, while also providing responsive, worldwide, radar-centric planning, optimization, and constant evaluation.