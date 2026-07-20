75th USARIC Soldier speaks AI with Egyptian Distinguished Visitors

Photo By Master Sgt. Matthew Chlosta | Lt. Col. Jason Kim, top center, the artificial intelligence product director, and deputy commander, Army Applications Group, 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command, gives a presentation on AI to Egyptian distinguished visitor leaders as part of the U.S. State Department International Visitor Leadership Program, in Houston, Texas, June 5, 2026. The brief and follow-on Q&A session was themed, “Expanding AI Horizons by Promoting Innovation and Trusted Partnerships,” and centered around AI use cases and safety parameters. see less | View Image Page

HOUSTON– A 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command Soldier, who is an artificial intelligence expert, gave a presentation on AI to Egyptian distinguished visitor leaders as part of the U.S. State Department International Visitor Leadership Program, June 5, 2026.

The brief and Q&A session led by Lt. Col. Jason Kim, AI product director, and deputy commander, Army Applications Group, 75th USARIC, was themed, “Expanding AI Horizons by Promoting Innovation and Trusted Partnerships,” and centered around AI use cases and safety parameters.

“We had an impactful discussion on best use cases for AI in government, in the U.S. and Egypt,” said Kim. The audience was an Egyptian delegation facilitated by the State Department’s IVLP that included representatives from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Center for Responsible AI, parliamentarians and senators drafting national AI legislation.

“The event focused on translating high-level ethical frameworks into technical execution, establishing sovereign trust boundaries, evaluating dual-use civilian/defense technologies, and navigating the imminent tactical shift from traditional large language models to autonomous Agentic AI architectures,” said Kim.

Kim, who is a director of data science and analytics at a technology company in his civilian capacity, spoke about how the 75th USARIC leverages their Soldiers’ civilian expertise as members of AI teams building AI applications, agentic architecture, and LLMs to solve current and past Special Operations Command, Army and Army Reserve problem sets during annual training Code-A-Thon events in 2023-2026.

This forum supported the State Department’s IVLP, which has brought over 230,000 international leaders to the United States since 1940.

The meeting also showcased how the U.S. Army Reserve brings technical civilian expertise to government and positions the U.S. as a continued primary partner through key strategic engagements to share knowledge and experience in AI, according to Kim.

“IVLP participants are invited by U.S. embassies and consulates in their individual capacities to visit the United States on J-1 professional exchange visas under the auspices of the State Department’s Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs,” noted Jason Chue, State Department liaison to the U.S. military for the IVLP, Community Engagement Directorate, at the Pentagon.

This IVLP visit was on the topic of "Expanding AI Horizons by Promoting Innovation and Trusted Partnerships," with the following project objectives for their 3-week program:

· Demonstrate the benefits of developing AI legal and regulatory frameworks and policies that promote innovation and safeguard critical infrastructure through the use of trusted vendors;

· Reinforce how collaboration with the private sector can help promote policies that attract investment and trade and encourage private sector participation in Egypt’s growing technology sector;

· Develop a better understanding of advantages as well as risks in AI development;

· Encourage collaboration by introducing participants to counterparts in U.S. government institutions and companies.

Through the structured Q&A following his presentation, LTC Kim addressed critical friction points currently being navigated by Egyptian leadership:

· Operationalizing Ethics (Center for Responsible AI): Discussions focused on the immense technical difficulty of translating abstract principles (fairness, safety) into measurable AI guardrails before deployment.

· Regulatory Feedback Loops: Analysis of how one Egyptian senator’s proposed Egyptian AI Governance Bill can build iterative, sandboxed feedback loops between developers and the Supreme Council, mirroring the NIST [U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology] AI Risk Management Framework.

· Dual-Use Tech Realities: Addressing how seemingly benign civilian AI projects (e.g., facial recognition or translation services) carry deep, asymmetric national security implications, necessitating a unified civil-military vetting pipeline.

“This event positions the U.S. as a continued primary partner through a key strategic engagement to share knowledge and experience in AI,” Kim said.