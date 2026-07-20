I am The 908th: Mr. Austin Figurin

Photo By Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks | Austin Figurin is an Aerospace Ground Equipment technician with the 908th Maintenance Squadron. His duties include numerous tasks such as changing oil, air filter replacements, coolant system inspections, voltage checks, and equipment issuance in support of the MH-139A Grey Wolf. Figurin’s dedication to the mission and helping those around him are key reasons he was awarded 908th Flying Training Wing Category II Civilian of the Quarter for the 2nd Quarter of 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks | Austin Figurin is an Aerospace Ground Equipment technician with the 908th Maintenance...... read more read more

AustinFigurinis an Aerospace Ground Equipment technician with the 908th Maintenance Squadron. His duties include numerous tasks such as changing oil, airfilter replacements,coolant system inspections, voltage checks, and equipment issuancein support of the MH-139A Grey Wolf.

ForFigurin, the military was a familiar route. Influenced by his father who was a Sailor,Figurinjoined the U.S. Navy for four years. Figurin’s brother also serves as a member of the U.S. Air Force.

“I guess it was a little expected,” saidFigurin. “That's what weknew,and it was an easy route to take when you're 18 and you're trying to figure life out.”

During this time with the Navy, he worked in the airframes and aviation section. Before joining the 908th, he went to college to study auto mechanics. This led him to work at a Honda dealership in Montgomery for about two years. That experience taught him to work on his own vehicles and fix others’ cars, and he says it directly applies to his current job becauseit’s“all just small motors and vehicle maintenance.”

In addition to the Grey Wolf, his shop also frequently supports other organizations such as The Air War College and The Federal Emergency Management Agency, transit alerts, and airshows with power and lighting, so their work dynamic includes constant coordination and support across the base.

Working for the 908th as a civilian, he still gets to do the things he loves while staying within the military system. He describes his work environment as very cooperative and positive.

“I love my AGE co-workers," saidFigurin. “They'rereally goodpeople. Theyhelp outand get the job done. Icouldn'task for much more than that.”

Figurin’s dedication to the mission and helping those around him are key reasons he was awarded 908th Flying Training Wing Category II Civilian of the Quarter for the 2nd Quarter of 2025.