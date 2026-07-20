ILNG Airman's First Cyber Shield

Little Rock, Ark. – Experiencing Cyber Shield for the first time, Staff Sgt. Tanner Rivera, Cyber System Operations, Communications Squadron, 183d Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, dives into his role as an Intel Team Lead, working alongside members of the Air National Guard, Army National Guard, and international state partnership members at the Professional Education Center (PEC).

It can be difficult to imagine defending against an invisible attack. However, members at Cyber Shield take on the task, flexing their cyber defense capabilities against unseen enemies.

After being a cyber systems operator in the ANG for four years, Rivera remarks that his first Cyber Shield exercise allows him the opportunity to learn more about his field.

“I enjoy the challenge aspect that comes with cyber,” Rivera said. “I like working through the challenges and figuring it out.”

During this event, Rivera exercises different cyber defense strategies by ensuring that all members under his lead obtain any information necessary.

“Our job is to track and understand all the findings that go on at this operation,” Rivera said. “We have to conduct briefings and conduct intelligence summaries, called INTSUMs, making sure everything is getting reported to the right channels. We navigate where things need to go and make sure people are where they need to be. We are also looking at prevention strategies. So everything that we're doing, we're trying to see the next step.”

Cyber Shield is an annual cyber training event that exercises and develops cyber readiness, threat analysis, cyber defense, and joint collaboration across 44 states and territories and 23 countries. Through classroom training and hands-on application, members are able to collaborate on and strengthen their expertise in cyber operations on an international level.

As cyberattacks become an increasing threat due to technological advancements, Cyber Shield ensures that critical infrastructure is protected and safeguarded through joint training.

“We're trying to prevent any harm to our systems and trying to maintain their natural procedures…” Rivera said. “[We are] trying to get the bad guys out, essentially. There are people that are trying to take over our system, and our job is to stop them.”

Although this is his first Cyber Shield exercise, Rivera embraces his role as an Intel Team Lead and strengthens cyber network defense by gathering and distributing information.

“It's my first time here, but it's not going to be my last one,” Rivera said. “I definitely would like to go to [Cyber Shield] in the upcoming years.”

He further highlights that all participating members have focused heavily on joining forces and working together to build a stronger cyber defense team. For future Cyber Shield exercises, Rivera encourages all military members to participate, whether new or experienced.

By working with military members across the nation and around the world, Rivera bolsters cyber warfighting capabilities. (Story by U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Alexandria King)