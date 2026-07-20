Space Delta 10 wargame helps shape future of Space Force battle management

Courtesy Photo | Members of 10th Force Development Squadron, Space Delta 10, pose for a group photo July 2, 2026, at The Aerospace Corporation in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The squadron hosted Chalkydri IV, a battle management wargame that brought together participants from across the joint force to evaluate future battle management concepts and provide data to help inform the U.S. Space Force’s approach to future operations. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Members of 10th Force Development Squadron, Space Delta 10, pose for a group photo...... read more read more

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COLORADO SPRINGS,Colo. —Military planners,operatorsand subject matter experts from across the joint forcejoinedSpace Training and Readiness Command’s wargaming experts recently to improve how they defend the space domain.

ChalkydriIV, a battle management wargame, linkedSpace Delta 10 and its 10th Force Development Squadron withplayers from across the War Department for more than a week in late June and early June at The Aerospace Corporation in Colorado Springs.

Participants from 18 organizations, including the U.S. Space Force, U.S.Armyand U.S. Air Force,used the wargameto evaluate two battle management courses of action and provide senior Space Force leaders with data to help shape the service’s future approach to battle management.

ChalkydriIV marks the latest milestone in a multi-year campaign launched after thechief ofspaceoperations directed the development and validation of a Space Force battle management concept in September 2024. Since then, Delta 10 has led four iterations of theChalkydriwargame series, progressively refining potential approaches through data-driven analysis. Earlier events evaluated five initial concepts before narrowing the effort to the two courses of action explored during this year’s wargame.

“For this fourth wargame, we were fortunate to have joint force experts from the Army and Air Force join as players and advisors,” said Col. Shannon DaSilva,formercommander of Delta 10. “The lessons and experience they brought alongside the sharp Guardian participants from various Combat Forces Command units leveled up both the quantitative and qualitative outputs we collected to inform future force design.”

The inclusion of joint participants providedadditionaloperational perspectives and reinforced the importance of integratingexpertisefrom across the DOWas the Space Force continues developing concepts for future conflict.

As the space domain grows increasingly contested, battle management requires commanders to rapidly assess changing conditions, coordinate forces and make informed decisions across multiple missions. TheChalkydriseries provides a venue to test ideas, challenge assumptions and collect objective data before future concepts are implemented operationally.

Rather than focusing on a single scenario, the wargame campaign is designed to evaluate how different approaches perform across complex operational problems. The results helpidentifystrengths, exposegapsand inform recommendations for futuredoctrine,organizationand force development.

The data collected duringChalkydriIV will support ongoing analysis by Delta 10,helping senior leaders refine how the Space Force plans,coordinatesand executes battle management in support of joint operations.

“We’rein the business of providing decision-quality wargaming data to inform senior leader decisions on how our nation will fight and win wars,” Lt. Col. Amber Dawson, 10th FDS commander, said. “ChalkydriIV puts that skillset to the task of examining alternative concepts for space battle management.”

As the fourth installment in theChalkydriseries, the eventrepresentsanother step toward building a battle management framework that is adaptable, informed by operational analysis and designed to meet the demands of future conflict in the space domain.