Fort Buchanan honors longtime public works leader after 24 years of service

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan leaders honored Juan A. González-Rosa, Road and Grounds Maintenance Supervisor with the Directorate of Public Works, during a farewell ceremony July 22 after 24 years of federal service, awarding him the Civilian Service Commendation Medal for his sustained contributions to the installation's readiness mission. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan leaders honored Juan A. González-Rosa, Road and Grounds Maintenance Supervisor with the Directorate of Public Works, during a farewell ceremony July 22 after 24 years of federal service, awarding him the Civilian Service Commendation Medal for his sustained contributions to the installation's readiness mission.

A native of the Cayaguas neighborhood in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, González-Rosa joined Fort Buchanan on July 29, 2002, as an engineer equipment operator after spending 17 years in Puerto Rico's private construction industry as a heavy equipment operator and general project foreman. He became the Roads and Grounds Supervisor in 2004 and went on to serve in several leadership roles across the Operations and Maintenance Division, frequently acting as the division's subject matter expert and supervisor.

"I came from the private construction sector, and here I learned to always go the extra mile to accomplish the mission," González-Rosa said. "My brothers and uncles served in the military, and I wanted to contribute by giving my best every day."

Throughout his career, González-Rosa supported numerous projects that enhanced Fort Buchanan's infrastructure and quality of life. He also played a vital role during emergency and contingency operations, including the recovery following the 2009 CAPECO fuel depot explosion, the response to hurricanes Irma and Maria, the COVID-19 pandemic, mobilization operations and other emergency missions that kept the installation operational.

His efforts earned him numerous recognitions throughout his career for supporting major infrastructure projects, force protection initiatives, mobilization operations, emergency response and recovery efforts, and installation beautification following natural disasters.

Known across Fort Buchanan for his positive attitude, quick memory and willingness to help others, González-Rosa said his approach to leadership was simple.

"I never said no," he said. "I was always happy."

Reflecting on his career, González-Rosa said one of his greatest wishes is that his parents had lived to witness everything he accomplished.

As he begins retirement, González-Rosa looks forward to spending more time with his wife, Ileana, their son, Anthony, daughter, Adriana, and their 4-year-old grandson, Hugo. He also plans to remain active in his hometown community and continue playing softball.

"Thank you for everything," González-Rosa said. "The people I worked with became like family to me. This career gave my family greater financial stability, and now I look forward to spending more time with them."

For more than two decades, González-Rosa's dedication helped ensure Fort Buchanan remained ready to support Soldiers, families and mission partners throughout Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. His legacy lives on in the people he mentored, the infrastructure he helped sustain and the installation he proudly served.