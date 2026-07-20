National Guard Bureau publishes AI guidance for public affairs operations

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck | Page one of the National Guard Bureau Public Affairs directorate's artificial intelligence guidance, which establishes standards for the ethical and responsible use of AI in National Guard PA operations. (U.S. Army National Guard graphic) see less | View Image Page

ARLINGTON, Va. – A new policy providing guidance on the use of artificial intelligence was announced in a memorandum published by National Guard Bureau on July 20. Military personnel, civilian employees, and contractors supporting the National Guard Bureau Directorate of Public Affairs Strategic Communications are advised that they may use AI to support PA activities.

The memo supplements Department of War, Army, and Air Force guidance, and aims to promote responsible experimentation and adoption of AI-enabled capabilities while safeguarding accuracy, authenticity, operational security, and public trust.

“AI is becoming an increasingly important tool to help us tell the military story, but like any tool, it requires clear left and right limits,” said U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Pete Morrison, senior enlisted leader of NGB PA. “This policy establishes those limits.”

AI may be used to support PA activities when such use complies with applicable laws, regulations, security requirements, and professional standards. However, the use of AI doesn’t change the responsibilities of PA personnel to ensure the accuracy, authenticity, and appropriateness of information released, according to the memo.

The policy gives the Army and Air Force National Guard a foundation to rely on as they cover and inform the public of the National Guard’s role as the combat reserve of the Army and Air Force, said U.S. Army Maj. Meg Wood, chief of the policy, plans, and readiness branch in NGB PA.

"This will be sent to the field for the National Guard PA enterprise to consider for incorporating into their own standard operating procedures addressing the use of AI in PA activities,” Wood said. “Policy provides standards that we all have to uphold, and those standards build our credibility with the American people.”

Nation-wide PA professionals will be briefed on this memo on Aug. 1 via Zoom. Those interested in attending can contact their state PA office for more information. For the full memo, go to https://tinyurl.com/mvwpyw2y with a Common Access Card-enabled computer.