Corps of Engineers recognizes Hudson, Wisconsin, resident

Photo By Melanie Peterson | Kevin Hanson, geographer, holds a small unmanned aircraft at the Wabasha gravel pit, near Wabasha, Minnesota, June 30, 02021. USACE photo by Melanie Peterson see less | View Image Page

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, selected Hudson, Wisconsin, resident Kevin Hanson as one of its four 2025 Civil Servants of the Year.

The St. Paul District presents this award annually to employees who have distinguished themselves through sustained, superior performance, special acts, community service or other noteworthy contributions during the previous calendar year. Hanson, a geographic information system (GIS) subject matter expert for the district, was selected for his superior technical performance and his work during his 90-day deployment to the California Wildlife Debris Mission.

Hanson consistently delivered high-quality geospatial solutions that enhanced data integrity, accessibility and analysis across the district, said Jacqueline Kovarik, GIS chief. “His expertise directly improved decision-making and efficiency. As head of the Geospatial Data and System Technical Committee, he helped build a culture of collaboration and ensured GIS capabilities were aligned with district-wide needs.”

During his voluntary deployment to the California Wildfire Debris Mission, Hanson delivered critical geospatial analysis, visualizations and applications that supported the debris removal operation. After returning to the district, he was selected to continue providing remote GIS support to the California mission through January 2026, contributing to contract closeout efforts as part of a small team of experts.

“Hanson’s expertise and dedication have made a tremendous impact on our district,” Kovarik said. “But what stands out most is the way he always puts the mission and his teammates first. He leads by example, he’s incredibly generous with his knowledge and he is someone people instinctively turn to when they need help. I can't think of anyone more deserving of this recognition.”

The St. Paul District serves the American public in the areas of environmental enhancement, navigation, flood risk management, water and wetlands regulation, recreation and disaster response. Our employees work at 49 sites in five Upper Midwest states.

-30-