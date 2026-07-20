SIMA Norfolk Launches World-Class Onboarding Program for Incoming Sailors

Photo By Oscar Pope | 260707-N-JC439-1002 – NORFOLK (July 7, 2026) Capt. Megan Thomas, commanding officer of the Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Norfolk, delivers welcoming words to a new indoctrination class as part of the Navy-wide World Class Onboarding (WCO) initiative. The U.S. Navy reestablished SIMA commands in Norfolk and San Diego in June 2026. The reestablishment directly supports the Navy's vision of utilizing a responsive, Sailor-led force to optimize materiel readiness while building Sailors' technical expertise and fleet self-sufficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Oscar Pope) see less | View Image Page

The newly formed Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Norfolk is redefining how Sailors integrate into their command with a modernized, tech-enabled onboarding program. Designed to streamline integration and accelerate operational readiness, the new indoctrination (INDOC) pipeline immerses incoming personnel in a comprehensive 30 to 60-day training environment right out of the gate.

The U.S. Navy’s World Class Onboarding (WCO) is an official initiative designed to smoothly integrate new Sailors and civilian employees into their new commands. Instead of leaving new personnel to figure things out on their own, WCO provides a welcoming environment to ensure they are fully prepared and supported from day one.

"This high-velocity learning environment, affords us the unique opportunity to teach key functions and qualifications as our Sailors come aboard," said Lt. Cmdr. Jeff Lange, SIMA Norfolk Training Officer. "Instead of waiting for them to settle in before starting their professional development, we are proactively equipping them with the foundational tools and knowledge they need to succeed from day one."

During this expanded onboarding period, Sailors tackle a robust and carefully structured curriculum. Essential administrative and quality of life (QOL) issues are addressed alongside required Common Military Training (CMT). Furthermore, Sailors immediately begin working on basic maintenance and watch-standing qualifications. The command also utilizes this extended onboarding window to proactively identify and schedule Sailors for necessary "C" schools, minimizing future operational gaps.

A cornerstone of the program is its customized, data-driven approach to individual capability. Upon arrival, incoming Sailors undergo baseline assessments to evaluate their current skill sets, ensuring they are placed on the most appropriate and effective training path.

"These strategic assessment checkpoints are critical," noted Rich Adolph, training officer, Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC). "By implementing initial, mid-tour, and transfer assessments, we can accurately gauge the overall effectiveness of the training. More importantly, it gives leadership the flexibility to make real-time adjustments to the program, ensuring the curriculum remains relevant and impactful."

To manage this complex and highly individualized pipeline, SIMA Norfolk’s training staff has leaned heavily into modern technological initiatives. By leveraging the secure, cloud-based capabilities of Flank Speed alongside emerging Generative AI (GenAI) tools, the command has optimized administrative workflows, tracked qualifications more efficiently, and streamlined training schedules.

To date, this innovative approach has enabled the training staff to successfully onboard 91 Sailors. As SIMA Norfolk continues to grow, this high-velocity INDOC program is poised to set a new standard for command integration, ensuring that every Sailor arriving at the command is ready to safely and effectively support the fleet.

The U.S. Navy reestablished SIMA commands in Norfolk and San Diego in June. The reestablishment directly supports the Navy's vision of utilizing a responsive, Sailor-led force to optimize materiel readiness while building Sailors' technical expertise and fleet self-sufficiency.