Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tightens Protocol ID Enforcement

Photo By Kristin Savage | For U.S. personnel arriving in Belgium, securing a Belgian Protocol ID is a critical step to safeguarding your SOFA status and benefits. The Belgian Protocol ID provides official proof of residence in Belgium and ensures a seamless transition through immigration when entering or exiting the country. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Kristin Savage | For U.S. personnel arriving in Belgium, securing a Belgian Protocol ID is a critical...... read more read more

SHAPE, Belgium – For U.S. personnel arriving in Belgium, securing a Belgian Protocol ID is a critical step to safeguarding your SOFA status and benefits. The Belgian Protocol ID provides official proof of residence in Belgium and ensures a seamless transition through immigration when entering or exiting the country.

A recent decrease in personnel applying for the document has prompted the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to enforce stricter compliance rules for all U.S. personnel.

Failing to secure your Protocol ID within your first 90 days carries severe consequences.

“When someone enters Belgium for 90 days, they are considered under a tourist visa," said Koenraad de Vylder. "After that, they must either obtain a Protocol ID or register with their local commune. If they choose to register with the commune,they are no longer considered under SOFA status."

Losing your SOFA status means you immediately forfeit essential benefits, including:

Access to theRation Items Store(PX/Commissary privileges)

Tax-free fuelcards

Tax-exempt (VAT-free)purchasing status

The legal right to remain in the country (non-compliance could result in being asked to leave Belgium).

Personnel who have resided in Belgium for more than 90 days without a Protocol ID have been granted aone-time grace period until Dec. 31, 2026, to bring their paperwork into compliance. New arrivals donotqualify for the grace period. You must apply for your Protocol ID during your initial in-processing window.

If you or your family are unable to secure permanent housing within 90 days of arrival, contact the registration office immediately. They will work with you directly to find an administrative solution.

Protect your benefits, secure your status, and visit thehttps://shape2day.com/in-out-processing/belgian-protocol-idto start your application.