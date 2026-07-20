172nd Styryker Brigade Combat Team veterans, families gather at Fort Wainwright for 20th reunion

Photo By Maj. Ian Roth | Attendees gather at Fort Wainwright’s Memorial Park, Alaska, during the 20th reunion of the 172nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Memorial Tribute, July 18, 2026. The ceremony honored the service and sacrifice of the "Arctic Wolves" during their historic 16-month deployment to Iraq from 2005 to 2006. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Ian M. Roth) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Maj. Ian Roth | Attendees gather at Fort Wainwright’s Memorial Park, Alaska, during the 20th reunion...... read more read more

FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska— On July 18, 2026, veterans, Gold Star families and active-duty soldiers gathered at Fort Wainwright’s Memorial Park to commemorate the 20th reunion of the 172nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Memorial Tribute. The ceremony honored the extraordinary service, sacrifice and unbreakable bond of the "Arctic Wolves" during one of the most demanding deployments of the Iraq War.

The event brought together distinguished guests and military leadership, including Maj. Gen. John P. Cogbill, commander of the 11th Airborne Division, and retired Lt. Gen. Michael H. Shields, who commanded the 172nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT) during its historic 2005-2006 deployment.

A Legacy of Valor and Extended Sacrifice

Originally deployed to Mosul in August 2005 for a standard 12-month rotation, the 172nd SBCT faced a sudden and unexpected change of mission. In July 2006, as some soldiers were already arriving back home in Alaska, the brigade was extended and redirected to Baghdad to quell catastrophic sectarian violence.

The extension resulted in a grueling 16-month deployment. Operating in the blistering heat of the Iraqi summer rather than the sub-zero temperatures of Alaska, the Arctic Warriors conducted decentralized counterinsurgency operations, continuous patrols and high-intensity urban combat.

During the tribute, Shields recalled the profound professionalism of his soldiers during the extension:

"There really are no words to describe what the formation went through, but I’ve never been proudest to serve than I was observing the professional response of our leaders and soldiers ... You did not falter. You did not quit. You simply fought for each other."

Honoring the Fallen and the Families

The extraordinary achievements of the brigade came at a devastating cost. The unit lost 30 of its assigned soldiers killed in action and sustained nearly 400 casualties. Gold Star families in attendance were recognized and honored for their profound, enduring sacrifice.

Addressing the Gold Star families, Shields expressed the enduring gratitude of the command:

"I am profoundly sorry for your loss. I watched your soldiers serve with honor ... No passage of time can diminish the debt we owe you, and no words can fill the void they left behind. But please know this: They are not just names on the 172nd memorial wall. They are part of the permanent DNA of the 172nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team."

The exceptional valor of the brigade was recognized at both the individual and unit levels. The 172nd SBCT was awarded the Valorous Unit Award by Gen. George W. Casey in Baghdad prior to departure. Individually, the deployment saw two soldiers receive the Distinguished Service Cross, six receive the Silver Star and nearly 400 receive the Purple Heart for wounds sustained in combat.

Carrying on the Legacy: The Arctic Wolves Today

Though the 172nd SBCT was officially inactivated upon its return to Alaska in December 2006, its spirit remains a guiding force at Fort Wainwright. Today, the legacy of the 172nd is carried on by the soldiers of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, the 1-11 Arctic Wolves.

In his address, Cogbill emphasized the strong lineage connecting the veterans of the 172nd to today's active-duty force:

"If you go out to the Yukon or Donnelly Training Areas on a dark, frigid night, when the snow crunches under foot and the northern lights dance overhead, you can hear the howl of the Arctic Wolves. Whether it is the howl of the wolves of the 172nd that still echo through the forest or the howls of the 1st Brigade wolves, they can be heard in unison. They are never alone, but always together in a pack."

The ceremony concluded with a reminder of the unit's timeless motto, originally adopted by the 172nd SBCT in 2004 and proudly maintained by the 1-11 BCT today:"For the Strength of the Pack is the Wolf ... and the Strength of the Wolf is the Pack."