Engineering Excellence in Service of the Warfighter: William Guy Named NAVFAC Washington’s Supervisor of the Year

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — William Guy, Supervisory General Engineer within the Project Management and Engineering Branch (PMEB) at the Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Annapolis, has been named Supervisor of the Year at NAVFAC Washington.



A licensed professional engineer, Guy has served with NAVFAC Washington for two years, joining in July 2024 as Civil Engineer for the U.S. Naval Academy’s Bancroft Hall Recapitalization Program (BHRP). He was later promoted to Supervisory Engineer (Design) for BHRP, and this April transitioned into his current role as Supervisory Project Manager with PMEB/ROICC Annapolis.



Despite the honor, Guy was quick to credit those around him. “I’m humbled and appreciative to be recognized,” he said. “I am a relatively new NAVFAC employee and take full advantage of the support from some really great and talented people here at ROICC Annapolis, so I tend to deflect all praise in their direction.”



Guy spoke to the personal significance of his work supporting the Naval Academy. “We are literally facilitating the development of the future leaders of the Navy and Marine Corps, not to mention maintaining the infrastructure, buildings, and systems that help keep 4,400 young people safe,” he said. “As a parent of three children, I do not take that responsibility lightly.”



As a mentor, Guy encourages young engineers to value knowledge wherever they can find it. “The construction managers and technicians, drafters, designers, survey crews, field inspectors, plot room technicians, etc. had as much — if not more — valuable knowledge to convey as the professional engineers who served as formal mentors,” he said.



Reflecting on his transition from the private sector, Guy said the caliber of his NAVFAC colleagues has “vastly exceeded” his expectations, which were already high given his previous experience consulting on NAVFAC projects. He concluded that he wishes more people could experience what it means to serve as a civil servant.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2026 Date Posted: 07.21.2026 15:48 Story ID: 570434 Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Engineering Excellence in Service of the Warfighter: William Guy Named NAVFAC Washington’s Supervisor of the Year, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.