FRCSW welcomes one of naval aviation’s most distinguished heroes, MOH Winner retired CAPT Royce Williams

Photo By Michael A Furlano | During the Korean War, when he was still Lieutenant Williams, Royce demonstrated unmatched courage and skill during… see less | View Image Page

Photo By Michael A Furlano | During the Korean War, when he was still Lieutenant Williams, Royce demonstrated...... read more read more

Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) personnel were honored recently to welcome home one of naval aviation’s most distinguished heroes, retired CAPT Royce Williams, following his recent recognition with the Congressional Medal of Honor for his extraordinary actions during the Korean War.

During the Korean War, when he was still Lieutenant Williams, Royce demonstrated unmatched courage and skill during a historic aerial engagement on November 18, 1952, when he engaged a formation of enemy MiG-15 aircraft while flying an F9F-5 Panther. Despite being heavily outnumbered and sustaining significant damage to his aircraft, CAPT Williams continued the fight, displaying the determination, discipline, and commitment to mission that define the highest traditions of naval aviation.

While CAPT Williams’ visit was a chance for FRCSW personnel to honor a true American hero, it was equally meaningful to see how much he enjoyed being back among the men and women of naval aviation. His genuine appreciation for the workforce, their mission, and their dedication was evident throughout his time at the command. In return, FRCSW teammates were equally honored and inspired by his presence, taking the opportunity to engage with a living example of courage, humility, and service.

Surrounded by Sailors, Marines, and civilian teammates who continue the mission he once carried into combat, CAPT Williams found himself among a new generation of aviation professionals committed to the same purpose: ensuring our Nation’s warfighters have the tools, readiness, and capabilities required to fight and win in any battle. His visit served as a powerful reminder that the legacy of those who came before us lives on through the dedication and service of those who continue the mission today in support of the President’s and Secretary of Defense’s National Defense Strategy.

FRCSW was honored to welcome CAPT Williams and grateful for the opportunity to share our mission, our people, and our commitment to sustaining the world’s most capable naval aviation force.

FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!