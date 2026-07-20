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    941st Transportation Company Named NDTA Reserve Component Military Unit of the Year

    CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Story by Capt. Janeen Phelps 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    941st Transportation Company Named NDTA Reserve Component Military Unit of the Year

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C.— The 941st Transportation Company (143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command), located at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, has been selected as the National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA) Reserve component Military Unit of the Year.

    This prestigious award is presented annually to recognize outstanding accomplishments in transportation, logistics, or passenger travel by U.S. military units across all components and service branches. The selection of the 941st Transportation Company (TC) acknowledges the unit’s commitment to excellence and its function as a model for other units.

    The NDTA award also serves to provide visibility to the unit’s achievements in professional publications and at major defense transportation events. The unit’s accomplishments will be featured in the October edition of the NDTA Defense Transportation Journal.

    The 941st TC will be officially honored by the NDTA President and the USTRANSCOM Commander during the NDTA-USTRANSCOM Fall Meeting on 28 October 2026, in Grapevine, Texas. This year’s meeting will be held under the theme, “Delivering Hope, Projecting Lethality—Theater To Globe.”

    About the 941st Transportation Company:

    The 941st Transportation Company is a subordinate of 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command in Orlando, Florida. The 941st TC 's mission is to mobilize and deploy to an area of operation to provide bulk petroleum transportation support and bulk water products in conjunction with line haul operations.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 15:11
    Story ID: 570427
    Location: CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

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    national-defense-transportation-association-military-unit-award
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