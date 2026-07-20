C2ISR welcomes new Senior Materiel Leader

Photo By Richard Blumenstein | Brig. Gen. Jason Voorheis speaks to all in attendance during the Command and Control, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance division’s assumption of leadership ceremony, here, July 16. Voorheis is the Department of the Air Force Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management. C2ISR is a division within C3BM that provides acquisition and sustainment leadership supporting multiple operational weapons systems and mission-critical capabilities supporting the Air Force intelligence community. (Official Air Force photo by Richard Blumenstein). see less | View Image Page

Photo By Richard Blumenstein | Brig. Gen. Jason Voorheis speaks to all in attendance during the Command and Control,...... read more read more

Col. Joseph Dolce assumed the role of the Command and Control, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance division’s senior materiel leader during a ceremony, here, July 16.

Brig. Gen. Jason Voorheis, the Department of the Air Force Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management, presided over the ceremony. During his remarks, Voorheis emphasized the responsibility of the division’s personnel and their incoming leader.

“Your mission to develop, test, acquire, field, and sustain real-time command, control and global intelligence capabilities has never been more critical to our national defense than it is today,” Voorheis said. “The unmatched capabilities you field every day ensure that our warfighters never have a fair fight; they enter with a decisive, unfair advantage.”

Voorheis welcomed Dolce to the unit and talked at length about the new leader’s diverse background in acquisitions, cyber defense, and tactical engineering.

“A division of this caliber, executing a mission of this complexity, demands a leader of extraordinary vision,” Voorheis said. “Joe, your entire career has prepared you for this exact demand. You know the technology, you know the platforms, you know the people, and you know the stakes.”

Dolce thanked all in attendance and then challenged his new division to internalize their vital role in national security.

“I want to be crystal clear about how I view this team and your role in the fight,” Dolce said. “You are the intel backbone of United States Air Force. The systems you build, the software you integrate, and the capabilities you deliver every single day directly feed the long-range kill chain. That is a tactical reality.”

The C2ISR division falls within DAF PAE C3BM. It provides acquisition and sustainment leadership supporting multiple operational weapons systems and mission-critical capabilities supporting the Air Force intelligence community. ISR functions manage a wide variety of systems for collecting, processing and disseminating intelligence needed by national security decision makers and military commanders. Ultimately, it feeds into the DAF Battle Network.

The DAF Battle Network is managed by C3BM. The network is the integrated system-of-systems connecting sensor, effector, and logistics systems enabling better situational awareness, faster operational decisions, and decisive direction to the force.