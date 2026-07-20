Marines with 3rd Battalion, 25th Marines execute Mountain Training Exercise 26-3 at Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport.

MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, Calif. —Marines with 3rd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, conducted Mountain Training Exercise (MTX) 26-3 from July 4-18, 2026. The two-week annual training period focused on teaching Marines the skills required to survive, maneuver and operate in high-altitude, mountainous terrain. “There are many critical places across the world where mountain ranges are a key part of the terrain,” said Capt. Sam Wallace, commanding officer of Headquarters and Service Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Marines. “We need to know how to fight and how to win in those locations.” To build these critical capabilities, the training was structured into three progressive phases starting with pre-environmental training to teach high-altitude survival. The unit then advanced to mobility and lane training, which featured practical application of cliff assaults, rappelling and stream crossings at the Leavitt Training Area before culminating in a realistic force-on-force combat simulation. During the mobility phase, Marines hiked to designated corridors to acclimate to the altitude while learning how to use rope systems for vertical cliff ascents and stream crossings. The battalion relied heavily on the mountain warfare instructors assigned to the training center, known informally as "Red Hats." “They are absolutely indispensable for our unit,” Wallace said. “For my Marines, many of whom are logisticians or communications Marines, being able to have regular interaction with those Red Hats who can teach them how to do their job better in this environment is invaluable.” Leveraging their unique backgrounds outside the military, several Marines utilized relevant civilian occupational skills to support the training. Members with civilian careers in emergency medical services and outdoor recreation assisted in instructing classes on Tactical Combat Casualty Care and land navigation. Following the technical phases, the Marines transitioned into the simulated force-on-force exercise. Supported by combat engineer and combat logistics elements, the battalion's rifle companies conducted movement-to-contact operations. Company F, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marines, served as the opposing force. Operating at high altitudes for eight consecutive days tested the battalion's ability to self-sustain a force of more than 500 Marines. H&S Company managed the logistics, intelligence, communications and medical support required to keep the rifle companies moving through steep elevation shifts and rapid temperature fluctuations. “Often times at mountain exercises, the focus is on the rifle companies, the infantry units, and what they're doing,” Wallace said. “But the battalion functions because of the hard work of the Marines in a Headquarters and Service Company. They must be able to do their jobs in this environment in the same exact way as any other Marine does.” Despite the severe physical toll of the environment, Wallace noted that the unit consistently met the challenge and maintained high morale throughout the exercise. “As a leader, sometimes you worry that your Marines might respond negatively to being pushed physically in a really difficult way. But I found consistently that they have enjoyed the challenge and risen to it,” Wallace said. “Being able to do your job in an environment like this proves your skills and proves your worth as a Marine.” For the Marines on the ground, navigating the grueling terrain was ultimately viewed as a unique and rewarding experience. “It is a very tough course. However, a lot of it is mental,” said Cpl. Webner, a team leader with Company I, 3rd Battalion, 25th Marines. “If you just keep telling yourself that you can do this, your body listens to your mind. That's what a lot of the guys have been doing, just being Marines, toughing it out and getting it done.” “I'm thankful for this opportunity; I've had nothing but a blast so far,” Webner said. “Most people pay thousands of dollars just to get this opportunity, and we get paid to do it.”