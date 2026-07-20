From Haiti to Nebraska: Airman turns resilience into mission readiness

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexander Schriner | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Peterson Jeanty, an information technology specialist assigned to the 155th Air Refueling Wing Communications Squadron, inspects the internal components of a laptop computer at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska, July 17, 2026. Jeanty, who immigrated from Haiti, turned a childhood fascination with technology into a career supporting secure communications and mission readiness for the Nebraska Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander D. Schriner) see less | View Image Page

LINCOLN, Neb. — The ocean was never far from Staff Sgt. Peterson Jeanty’s childhood home in Haiti.

Some mornings, he would wake and make the short walk to the beach, where the warm Caribbean water met the shoreline only minutes from his house. After swimming, he could find fresh seafood sold nearby. The food was inexpensive; the neighbors were welcoming and the people around him worked hard for what they had.

Technology, however, was less accessible.

Advanced computers and modern information systems were not part of Jeanty’s everyday life. When he needed internet access, he visited a cybercafé and paid by the hour for computer time.

The limited access did not diminish his interest. It deepened it.

“We did not have advanced computers or systems, so when I finally had access to real IT equipment, I became fascinated with how powerful technology could be,” Jeanty said. “I wanted to understand how systems worked, how they connected people and how they solved problems.”

Years later, Jeanty found himself thousands of miles from the beaches of his childhood where that curiosity in information technology placed him at the center of a critical communications problem during a military deployment to Guam.

When faulty cabling caused an outage affecting secure communications, Jeanty -- leading a three-person team -- identified the problem and fabricated a replacement cable in less than five minutes. The team restored 10 secure terminals and command-and-control capabilities supporting military leaders and warfighters.

For Jeanty -- now an information technology specialist with the Nebraska Air National Guard’s 155th Communications Squadron in Lincoln, Nebraska -- the moment reflected more than technical training. It drew upon a quality shaped long before he wore the uniform: the gritty flexibility he learned growing up in Haiti.

“Growing up in Haiti taught me resilience,” Jeanty said. “It taught me to work hard, stay disciplined and appreciate every opportunity.”

“I do not take anything for granted,” he added. “I stay focused, adapt quickly and push through challenges.”

From Haiti to the United States

Jeanty was born and raised in Haiti before moving to the United States to join his father, who was pursuing a doctorate at Ohio State University.

Although leaving Haiti opened the door to new opportunities, it also meant leaving behind the familiar sights, flavors and rhythms of home.

“I miss the food, the people and the culture,” Jeanty said. “It is amazing back home.”

Even though Jeanty had some familiarity with American culture before immigrating, learning English presented one of his greatest initial challenges. In Haiti, he primarily spoke Haitian Creole and French, along with some Spanish, because the country shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic.

“The biggest issue for me was English because I had to learn it,” Jeanty said. “Culturally, I knew some of what to expect because American culture is broadcast everywhere, but the language was one of my biggest challenges.”

Jeanty has maintained a connection to Haiti and still has extended family there. He returned in 2012 to visit relatives, but has been unable to travel there since then.

Despite the distance from his homeland, Jeanty said the lessons he learned there remain central to his identity.

“My heritage taught me humility, to respect people, listen and learn,” Jeanty said. “Those qualities help me be a better teammate and a better Airman.”

Transforming curiosity into expertise

As Jeanty gained greater access to technology in the United States, his childhood curiosity developed into a career goal.

That interest led Jeanty to pursue a degree in Information Systems and Technology at Doane University, where he learned to manage, secure and optimize computer systems. After graduating in 2019, he carried that technical foundation into his current role with the 155th Communications Squadron, which is part of the larger 155th Air Refueling Wing.

“I have always wanted to work in a technology environment,” Jeanty said. “The education and training I received through the military made the work become second nature.”

Overcoming his family’s initial concerns

His path toward military service, however, began before his interest in technology became a profession.

As a child in Haiti, Jeanty admired the U.S. military and its role around the world. He imagined himself wearing the uniform one day, but his immigration status initially prevented him from enlisting.

“I always wanted to serve, but not being eligible kept me from joining,” Jeanty said. “After graduating from college and finally becoming eligible, I knew it was my moment.”

Jeanty joined the Nebraska Air National Guard in 2020, becoming the first member of his family to serve in the military.

“Raising my right hand was not just a decision,” Jeanty said. “It was the fulfillment of a dream I had carried for years. I wanted to challenge myself, grow and be part of something bigger than myself.”

His decision initially frightened his family.

“In Haiti, when you tell your mother you are joining the military, she immediately thinks negatively and that you’ll be in harm’s way,” Jeanty said. “When I told my mom, she did not want me to join. None of my family wanted me to do it.”

Jeanty reassured his mother that he would be safe, but her concern intensified when he attended Basic Military Training during the COVID-19 pandemic. Limited phone access made it difficult for his family to contact him, and pandemic restrictions prevented them from attending his graduation.

“She told me she was crying almost every day because she wanted to know whether I was okay,” Jeanty said. “I told her, ‘Mom, I’m fine.’”

As his family watched him grow professionally and succeed in uniform, their concerns began to ease.

Jeanty’s journey has since inspired younger relatives, including a cousin in Miami who hopes to follow in his footsteps into military service. “They look at me and say, ‘You came from Haiti and look at you now,’” Jeanty said. “I’m paving a path they can follow.”

Keeping the mission connected

Jeanty’s training and preparation were tested during his first deployment to Guam in 2024.

When a critical Secret Internet Protocol Router Network outage disrupted secure communications, Jeanty led a three-person team in troubleshooting the system. He identified faulty cables, fabricated a replacement cable in less than five minutes and helped restore 10 secure terminals and command-and-control capabilities for military leaders and warfighters.

The rapid response returned vital communications systems to operation while supporting the broader mission in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.

Jeanty also coordinated wireless network upgrades supporting approximately 1,000 users.

His ability to remain calm and resourceful under pressure reflected both his technical education and the mindset he developed growing up in Haiti.

“My information systems and technology background helped me understand how to optimize systems, and my upbringing taught me to be resourceful and resilient,” Jeanty said. “Thinking outside the box came naturally.”

Making an impact

At the 155th ARW, Jeanty applied the same resourceful approach to managing information technology assets across multiple sections.

After identifying outdated equipment, inconsistent configurations and systems that were not being used effectively, Jeanty helped inventory the equipment, reconfigure systems and standardize the replacement workflow.

Master Sgt. Brannon Lauritzen, an asset and project manager with the 155th ARW Communications Squadron, said Jeanty has taken initiative to address work that accumulated as personnel responded to more immediate mission requirements.

“He’s super motivated,” Lauritzen said. “He’s been super helpful getting a lot of the things cleaned up that we had sitting on the side. He’s been helping clean out a lot of the backlog of work that we’ve had for a few years now.”

Lauritzen said Jeanty’s value to the organization extends beyond his technical abilities.

“He’s just a genuine person,” Lauritzen said. “You can tell he really cares about people. He sticks with something until he figures it out. He’s very diligent. I can trust that if I ask him to do something, he’s going to get it done.”

Jeanty said the Air National Guard has helped him develop beyond his technical abilities by providing structure, discipline, and confidence.

“It pushed me to step outside my comfort zone, take responsibility and trust my abilities,” Jeanty said. “I have learned how to lead, communicate and be part of a team that depends on each other.”

“Combined with my IT education, the Air Force helped me become a more confident, capable and mission-focused version of myself,” he added.

You can succeed here

For Jeanty, the resilience expected of an Airman is inseparable from the resilience he inherited through his Haitian heritage.

“Haitians do not back down from challenges,” Jeanty said. “That was instilled in me, and I carry that into being an Airman. It helps me overcome whatever challenges come my way.”

Jeanty is now a father of two sons with a daughter on the way. He hopes to pass along the same determination to his children, teaching them that hardship need not determine their future.

He also hopes his journey encourages other immigrants, first-generation Americans and aspiring Airmen to view their backgrounds as strengths rather than barriers.

“I want first-generation Americans to know that your background is not a barrier, it is your strength,” Jeanty said. “I came from Haiti, earned a degree in Information Systems and Technology, and now I serve in the Nebraska Air National Guard. None of that happened overnight.”

“You do not need a perfect path to serve,” he added. “You just need the willingness to work, learn and show up. I hope my story shows that you belong here and that you can succeed here.”