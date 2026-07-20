Military and Civil Agencies Unite to Support 21st National Scouting Jamboree in Fayette County

GLEN JEAN, http://w.va. - The West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) has begun its 13th year leading military and interagency support for the Scouting America National Jamboree, July 22-31, 2026, at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve (SBR) in Fayette County, West Virginia.

Based at the WVNG’s Armory in Glen Jean, West Virginia, the NSJ Unified Command and Joint Task Force (JTF-NSJ) first welcomed the Scouting America’s largest event when it moved to West Virginia in 2013.

Along with the West Virginia Army and Air National Guard, members of the Connecticut National Guard, the U.S. Army and Navy are supporting the event by joining the WVNG in providing logistics, transportation, security, medical, communications and public affairs support.

Under Unified Commander Maj. Gen. James Seward, WVNG Adjutant General, personnel are ensuring the JTF-NSJ is prepared and equipped for all contingencies. The WVNG is joined by civil authority agencies including FEMA Region 3, Civil Air Patrol, West Virginia Emergency Management Division, State Police, Dept. of Highways, Dept. of Health and Human Services and the State Emergency Operations Center.

"Our mission is to provide a safe and secure environment for the thousands of young leaders descending on our beautiful state," said Maj. Gen. James Seward. "By integrating our Guard members with our federal and state partners, we ensure that JTF-NSJ is fully equipped for any contingency, allowing the Scouts to focus on the adventure and personal development that this Jamboree is known for."

More than 12,000 Scouts, Venturers, Explorers, staff, volunteers and local community members are expected at the 21st National Jamboree, located on more than 14,000 acres of forested mountains in southern West Virginia alongside the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

Traditionally held every four years, the National Jamboree represents a major celebration of outdoor adventure and leadership development, having hosted more than one million participants throughout its history.