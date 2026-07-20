Portfolio Acquisition Executive Strategic Systems Programs Hosts Annual Command Picnic Your browser does not support the audio element.

WASHINGTON - Portfolio Acquisitions Executive (PAE) Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) hosted a command picnic at the Washington Navy Yard on July 13, 2026.



The command picnic occurs annually and celebrates the PAE SSP workforce, providing a day to recognize the hard work and commitment supporting the Navy's strategic deterrence mission. The event is also an opportunity for those that comprise the PAE SSP workforce — military, civilian, and industry partners — and their families to connect, enjoy great food, and reflect on their shared achievements.



The picnic was organized by PAE SSP's Activity and Recreations Committee (SPARC), a volunteer team made up of military and civilian personnel that plan recreational events for the workforce. Events like these serve to uplift and celebrate the PAE SSP professionals that are not only maintaining the Navy's sea-based deterrent solutions, but also supercharging the industrial base for maritime dominance.



"By stepping out of rigid day-to-day workspaces, these events foster genuine peer-to-peer relationships and recharge the mental readiness of the workforce," said Stace McDowell, a PAE SSP employee and SPARC volunteer. "The picnic allows the workforce to take a mental break and enjoy the company of friends and acquaintances."



This year, the PAE SSP team had multiple reasons to celebrate. In addition to marking the command's 70th anniversary in March, the team welcomed Vice Adm. Douglas Williams to his first command picnic as the newly appointed director of PAE SSP.



Thanks to the efforts of SPARC volunteers, hundreds of picnic goers were able to come together to enjoy food, games, and camaraderie, recharging for the work ahead.



PAE SSP is responsible for sustaining the strategic weapon system (SWS) on the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines (SSBN) and supporting the integration of the D5LE weapon system on the new Columbia-class SSBNs. Looking to the future, PAE SSP is actively modernizing the sea-based leg of the nuclear triad through the development of the D5LE2 SWS and pioneering regional strike capabilities of the future through development of the nuclear-armed sea launched cruise missile (SLCM-N) and the non-nuclear hypersonic conventional prompt strike system (CPS).