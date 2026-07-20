Oklahoma, Guam and Malaysian forces sharpen combat skills with MILES

Photo By Sgt. Danielle Rayon | U.S. Army Spc. Tyler Ganter (front) and Staff Sgt. Cooper Richards, infantrymen with 1st Battalion, 179th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard, utilize Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES) to simulate force-on-force engagement during Exercise Keris Strike near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 19, 2026. KS 26 incorporates MILES training to create realistic battlefield scenarios that strengthen combat readiness and multinational interoperability among American, Australian and U.S. Forces. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Sgt. Danielle Rayon) see less | View Image Page

KOTA BELUD, Malaysia – Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers, alongside Guam National Guard and Malaysian Forces, sharpened their warfighting skills during a force-on-force training exercise using the Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) as part of Keris Strike 2026 near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 19, 2026.

The training event brought the units together in a realistic, scenario-based exercise designed to replicate the complexity of combat while strengthening multinational readiness and interoperability. Oklahoma Army National Soldiers served as the opposing force, challenging Guam National Guard Soldiers throughout multiple tactical scenarios.

"This portion of Keris Strike is a culminating training exercise that puts units into a scenario-based environment around 24-hour operations and a force-on-force exercise at the company and battalion level," said Lt. Col. David Babcock, commander of 1st Battalion, 196th Infantry Regiment and officer in charge of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable exercise. "It allows our U.S. forces to partner with the Malaysians, go through a planning process and execute a mission with a live and adaptable opposing force that pressures our leaders to make tough decisions."

Unlike traditional training events, the exercise used MILES gear, which equips Soldiers and weapon systems with laser-based instrumentation to simulate battlefield engagements and accurately assess casualties. The system creates realistic training conditions by requiring Soldiers to identify, engage and react to simulated enemy fire while leaders make tactical decisions in real time.

"It adds a level of professionalism to the exercise and a higher level of reality," Babcock said. "Someone actually has to level the weapon, pull the trigger and have that laser impact the target … This situation replicates combat where the enemy gets a vote, and our blue forces have to react continuously to changes in the environment."

For Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers, the realistic environment provided an opportunity to develop combat-ready formations while operating alongside allied and partner forces in unfamiliar terrain. The dense Malaysian jungle challenged junior leaders to apply tactical fundamentals, adapt to changing battlefield conditions and strengthen the skills they will bring back to their home units.

Babcock said. Babcock said the experience extends beyond the exercise itself, providing U.S. Army and Malaysian army soldiers with valuable lessons they can carry home to strengthen the force.

"This experience that they'll take back is invaluable," Babcock said. "It increases institutional knowledge and provides a force that is informed, well-trained and experienced in these types of environments should the time come that we need them."