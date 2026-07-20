From Apollo to Orbit: Dr. Andrew Aldrin charts next era of space development

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Space Base Delta 1 and the National Security Space Institute hosted a speaking event July 11, featuring Dr. Andrew Aldrin, executive director of space programs at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and the son of Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin.

The event, titled, “Navigating the Next Era of Space Development: Lessons of the Past. Guidance for the Future., "focused on the evolution of commercial activity in space, the rapid expansion of the broader aerospace sector, and strategies for managing future industry risks and opportunities. In his speech, Aldrin called particular attention to the space ecosystem, allowing Guardians and Airmen to better understand their position within the evolving space domain and tying their role in space defense to Aldrin’s space pioneering heritage.

“The Apollo era continues to serve as an inspiration and is why many Guardians choose to serve,” said U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth F. L. Klock, SBD1 commander. “Dr. Aldrin’s expertise in space helps to tie together that legacy and the future of the space ecosystem.”

Jokingly calling himself "the second son of the second man on the moon,” Aldrin kicked off the hour on what he calls the waves of space commercialization. He explored the history of space development, the rise of commercial space enterprises, and his perspective on what is yet to come.

“People out there want to learn about space, and they want to learn about more than the engineering,” he said. “We do a great job of teaching engineers. We do a less great job of teaching people what the whole ecosystem is and what that means, so that is what I am going to talk about today.”

According to Aldrin, the space ecosystem is constantly shifting and evolving, making adaptability a crucial trait for Guardians and Airmen.

“Managing uncertainty is the most important task of the U.S. Space Force,” said Aldrin.

He also shared several of his “Curmudgeonly Quotations” which encompasses his reflections on exploration, innovation, and humanity’s future in space.

“A great idea at the wrong time is bad business and may not be a very good idea,” Aldrin said. “A bad idea at the right time may be good business, but not for long.”

He closed by acknowledging that space technology is going to be the key to winning the competition in space and emphasizing that the range of uncertainty for U.S. space technology has never been higher.

“The event was great because we were given an external view on commercial space,” said Tech. Sgt. Tanner Manosa, NSSI deputy director for the chief of plans and programs and event project officer. “Guardians are generally more focused on military space and how we use it, but we also have commercial space available. Dr. Aldrin gave us a look into how we can integrate commercial space into military usage, not only for the Space Force, but all the branches.”