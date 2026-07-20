116th Military Intelligence Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Spc. Kemarvo Smith | U.S. Army Col. Nathan Lewis, incoming commander of the 116th Military Intelligence Brigade, gives a speech during brigade’s change of command ceremony , on Fort Hood, Texas, July 17, 2026. A change of command ceremony is a formal military tradition that symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kemarvo Smith) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Spc. Kemarvo Smith | U.S. Army Col. Nathan Lewis, incoming commander of the 116th Military Intelligence...... read more read more

Fort Hood, Texas – The 116th Military Intelligence Brigade conducted a change of command ceremony at III Armored Corps headquarters July 17, 2026, marking the transfer of command from Col. Matthew Mcgraw to Col. Nathan Lewis.

Maj. Gen Rhett Cox, commanding general of the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command, presided over the ceremony. The event also marked the uncasing of the brigade colors following the unit’s relocation from Fort Gordon, Georgia to Fort Hood, Texas.

During the ceremony, Cox recognized McGraw’s leadership throughout one of the brigade’s largest transformations, continuing operational commitments and organizational growth.

“Col. McGraw you took command during an incredibly complex period,” Cox said. Managing both a massive relocation, along with relentless operational tempo, you built cohesive teams, you solved logistical and operational problems that had no playbook.”

McGraw commanded the brigade through its transition to Fort Hood while maintaining support to operations across several geographic combatant commands.

McGraw retires in August after 25 years of service in the U.S. Army. He will leave a mark of commendable service to his unit, joint partners and the U.S. Army as a whole.

“I just want to say to everybody across 25 years of my career, thank you for letting me serve alongside you, " Mcgraw said. It's truly been an honor to serve with each and every one of you, and I'm never going to forget it.”

Through McGraw's leadership, the 116th Military Intelligence Brigade was able to divest almost all aircrafts in order to support multiple combatant commands and joint partners. Mcgraw kept the pilots of the 116th current on their training by leveraging contracted platforms and created the first ever pilot and command program using only a simulator.

Lewis assumed command of the 116th Military Intelligence Brigade during the ceremony, officially succeeding McGraw as commander. He brings with him years of training and expertise that have been cultivated by the noncommissioned officers and officers that trained him.

“A special thank you to every NCO that trained me, officers that did their best to corral me and calm me down,” said Lewis. “It takes a village for any soldier to continue serving this nation.”

The 116th Military Intelligence Brigade is responsible for collecting intelligence through the use of manned aircrafts and disseminating that intelligence to the six geographic combatant commands. The 116th is the U.S. Army’s primary unit for aerial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.