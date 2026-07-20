Huntington District, community members celebrate Burnsville Dam ‘Golden Anniversary’

Photo By Anna-Marie Ward | Christopher Dean, Burnsville Mayor, speaks at the Dam's 50th Anniversary celebration, July 2, 2026. Since becoming operational in January 1976, this vital infrastructure on the Little Kanawha River has stood as a premier testament to effective water resource management, protecting communities, preserving local ecosystems, and providing exceptional recreational opportunities in central West Virginia. see less | View Image Page

BURNSVILLE, W.Va. -- For 50 years\, a silent guardian has watched over the Little Kanawha River in central West Virginia. On July 2\, 2026\, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Huntington District celebrated the 50th anniversary of the completion of Burnsville Dam -- a towering testament to engineering\, public safety\, and environmental stewardship.

Since becoming fully operational in January 1976, Burnsville Dam has been much more than an 89-foot-tall, 1,400-foot-long barrier. It has proven to be one of the region's most successful public investments. Originally constructed by Lane Construction for $56.2 million, the dam has since prevented an estimated$325.3 million in downstream flood damagesacross its 165-square-mile drainage basin. Its true mettle was tested during the historic August 1996 floods, when it safely held back lake waters rising more than 20 feet above the summer pool -- utilizing less than 60 percent of its total flood control capacity.

“I think what makes this project truly special is the community it protects downstream,” said Col. Phillip Valenti, Huntington District Commander. “That’s its project purpose, but in addition to that, it has one of our largest and best recreation areas in the district.”

Beyond its critical mission of flood risk management, the Burnsville Dam project has transformed the surrounding landscape into a vibrant hub for outdoor enthusiasts. The site boasts a 962-acre reservoir surrounded by over 13,000 acres of managed public land. Each year, thousands of visitors flock to its ten distinct recreation areas, including Riffle Run and the sprawling Bulltown Campground, or traverse the 80-plus miles of scenic, multi-use trails woven through the adjacent Wildlife Management Area.

“It helps bring our town to life,” said Christopher Dean, Burnsville Mayor. “It’s just a proud thing that we have [this] town that they come through.”

The dam's legacy is also deeply intertwined with Appalachian history. At the upstream headwaters lies the Bulltown Historic Area, a carefully preserved window into 19th-century life and the site of the October 1863 Battle of Bulltown. During the dam's construction in the 1970s, five historic structures, including the original 1803 Cunningham Farmstead, were painstakingly relocated from the floodplain, ensuring that the region's rich heritage would survive alongside its modern infrastructure.

“It just shows … 50 years, five decades of community and flood protection,” said Mike McCoy, Resource Manager, Burnsville Lake.

As the Huntington District marks this golden anniversary, Burnsville Dam stands as a premier example of effective water resource management, protecting communities today while preserving history and nature for generations to come.