RIMPAC 2026 HADR Exercise Concludes

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Erik Melgar | U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Jeffrey T. Jablon, center, commander, Combined Task Force (CCTF), and deputy commander, U. S. Pacific Fleet, Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force Rear Adm. Takao Kobayashi, left, deputy CCTF, and Capt. Steven Sherman, right, commodore, First Naval Construction Regiment and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response camp pose for a photo with the HADR Camp team in support of Exercise Rim of the Pacific, July 12, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erik Melgar) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii -- The Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) scenario of the multinational joint Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026 has come to a successful close.

The HADR scenario of RIMPAC 2026 is a training exercise which provides an opportunity for participating nations to leverage their unique capabilities in mobility, logistics, communications and medical, applying them to a complex disaster response scenario. The goals of real-world HADR operations are to save lives, reduce suffering and resolve emergencies during natural disasters.

This training provides an opportunity to practice multinational cross-communication and logistics in a safe environment so that in the event of a real-world disaster, nations can work together quickly and seamlessly with the goal of reducing potential casualties and responding to vulnerable communities faster.

“Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response is a vital part of RIMPAC. Across our region, natural disasters are not a matter of if, but when. When they occur, our ability to respond quickly and effectively strengthens regional stability, reinforces our partnerships, and saves lives,” said U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Jeff Jablon, RIMPAC 2026 Commander, Combined Task Force (CTF). “In just under two weeks, our forces have responded to crisis scenarios and gained invaluable knowledge so if called upon, they can act expeditiously.”

Participants trained in a wide range of dynamic scenarios, including Urban Search and Rescue, Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management mass casualty response, aerial assessments, port restoration, and logistical movements in support of disaster response operations.

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Rear Adm. Takuo Kobayashi, Exercise RIMPAC 2026 CTF vice commander, led the HADR portion of RIMPAC 2026 as the Commander, CTF Kai.

“This opportunity, where so many nations join and exercise at the same place at the same time is vital to real world HADR execution. It means that we can communicate with each other, we can make friends, we can plan how to coordinate with each other if something happens, especially focusing on if a natural disaster happens in your country, in my country. So these kinds of exercises are very fruitful for us,” said Kobayashi.

The scenario began on June 30 with several days of HADR academic training courses led by U.S. Pacific Command's Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance in coordination with United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, World Food Programme, Changi Regional HADR Coordination Centre, and Pacific Disaster Center to prepare command teams and provide a foundation of knowledge tailored for multinational disaster response.

“It has been an amazing opportunity to not only work alongside our multinational partners, but showcase what the Seabees are capable of,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Steve Sherman, commodore, First Naval Construction Regiment. “By training together, we have had a chance to improve our skills and strengthen our relationships to ensure when we are called upon, we can operate together. I feel like people have been very effective ambassadors, building relationships with a foreign partner and truly working side-by-side.”

RIMPAC 2026 HADR Scenario by the numbers: 3 Non-Governmental Organizations represented 11 nations participated 22 Projects completed by Naval Construction Group One, saving $1.4 in construction labor costs for Marine Corps Base Hawaii and Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam. 37 Multinational units as part of CTF Kai 46 Simulated Requests for Assistance responded to More than 1700 personnel involved 7,500 minutes of “Bottom Time” while conducting dive operations

Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971.