Navy Medicine Training Support Command holds change of command ceremony

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Christine Walters | U.S. Navy Capt. Lacy Gee reports to U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, presiding officer and commander, Naval Medical Forces Development Command, during a change of command ceremony by which Gee relieved U.S. Navy Capt. Richard Lawrence as commanding officer, Navy Medicine Training Support Command, July 17, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christine Walters) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Navy Capt. Lacy Gee relieved U.S. Navy Capt. Richard Lawrence as commanding officer, Navy Medicine Training Support Command (NMTSC), during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, July 17, 2026.

The ceremony highlighted the command’s foundational role in forging the future of Navy Medicine and supporting medical readiness across the fleet.

“While today’s ceremony formally marks the transfer of authority from one commanding officer to another, it is also something much more personal,” said U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, presiding officer and commander, Naval Medical Forces Development Command (NMFDC). “It is an opportunity to reflect on leadership, service, and the people who make our Navy and Navy Medicine exceptional.”

In his remarks, Brafford noted the foundational role NMTSC plays in the force development and force generation of the backbone of Navy Medicine: the hospital corpsman. He commended Lawrence for his steadfast leadership during his tour.

“Throughout your tenure, you have led with professionalism, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the mission of preparing Navy Medicine personnel for the demands of operational service,” said Brafford. “The impact of your leadership extends far beyond San Antonio. Every Sailor who has trained here carries forward the standards you have helped reinforce.”

Following his tour at NMTSC, Lawrence will transfer to the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery.

“It has been the greatest honor of my career to have the privilege to serve alongside such a professional and resilient group of Sailors,” said Lawrence. “Your commitment to excellence, unwavering spirit, and your willingness to go the extra mile, are what truly define this command. This PCS [permanent change of station] is by far the hardest. I hope you all enjoy working with my dear friend as she continues to lead this command into the future.”

Gee assumes her new role following a tour as the executive officer of Navy Medicine Operational Training Command, another echelon IV command under NMFDC. Brafford expressed his full confidence in her ability to lead the San Antonio-based team.

“Captain Gee, congratulations on assuming command of NMTSC,” said Brafford. “You inherit a proud organization with a vital mission and an exceptional team. More importantly, you inherit the trust and confidence of those who will serve alongside you.”

For Gee, the return to a training environment represents a full-circle moment in her naval career.

“Standing here today as commanding officer of Navy Medicine Training Support Command is an incredible honor and one that I do not take lightly,” said Gee. “Our mission here is profound. To deliver well-trained, ready, medical professionals capable of supporting joint operations around the world.”

Gee also said, the command’s mission speaks directly to what has driven her throughout her 23-year career, noting that every duty station has been focused on teaching, coaching, and developing others. She reflected on her first tour as an ensign, where she was entrusted with the training and development of hospital corpsmen assigned to her ward at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.

“It was the corpsmen that showed me how to be a good nurse,” said Gee. “It was during that tour at the very beginning of my career that I began to understand that readiness isn’t something one person creates, it’s something you build together. As my responsibilities grew, so did my opportunities to teach and mentor. Training isn’t just something I’ve done throughout my career, it’s a part of who I am.”

Addressing her new crew, Gee stated three core principles that define how she leads: never stop learning, invest in people, and take care of yourself.

“Make time to exercise, make time to pray, reflect, or simply be still, because time goes by faster than you think,” said Gee. “The work will always be there; the moments with the people you love won’t wait. We can’t solve every problem overnight, but we can solve far more when we face them together. Together we will adapt, improve, and come out stronger than we started.”

NMTSC is the U.S. Navy component command providing administrative and operational control over staff and students assigned to the Medical Education and Training Campus and other medical programs in the San Antonio area.

NMFDC is the headquarters element designated within the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery as a direct subordinate to the Surgeon General of the Navy, charged with leading and managing all medical training, education, professional development, and instruction to produce highly trained and ready medical personnel.