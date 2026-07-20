SAN ANTONIO - To build confidence and strengthen relationships before beginning their military careers, future Sailors and future Soldiers from San Antonio came together for a day of friendly competition, June 17.



Fire Controlman 1st Class Sarah Salazar and Army Staff Sergeant Erika Sweet, assigned to the Navy and Army Recruiting Stations De Zavala, in San Antonio, joined forces and hosted the event.



The future service members competed in a 1-mile relay race, push-up challenge, sled-pull, and tug-of-war. Each event tested a different aspect of physical fitness while encouraging communication, determination, and mutual support.



“I believe events like these are more than competition, they're about building relationships and teamwork outside of our day-to-day responsibilities,” said Salazar. “That positive impact carries back into the workplace and shows the future generation of service members that we're all working toward the same mission.”



The competition remained close from start to finish. The future Sailors won the competition.



Rather than focusing solely on the outcome, participants celebrated one another's accomplishments and the friendships between branches formed throughout the event.



The day served as a reminder that while each branch has its own mission, the shared commitment to service unites all who answer the call to serve.



NTAG San Antonio’sarea of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles ofCentral andSouth Texas territory.For more news from NTAG San Antonio follow on Facebook (www.facebook.com/NTAGSanAntonio), X (@NtagSanAntonio), and Instagram(@Ntag.SanAntonio).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2026 Date Posted: 07.20.2026 14:10 Story ID: 570332 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 55 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Preparing to Serve: Future Sailors and Soldiers Compete, by Allen Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.