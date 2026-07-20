FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pvt. Mack Homer, 20, killed during World War II, will be interred at Tallahassee National Cemetery in Tallahassee, Florida on July 24. Services and interment are being coordinated by Harrington Funeral Home Incorporated.



In the summer of 1944, Homer was assigned to Company E, 364th Engineer General Service Regiment, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. On July 7, Homer was killed, along with seven other servicemembers, near Saint-Marcouf in Normandy, France, after an explosion partially caved in the concrete roof of a captured enemy bunker that they were clearing.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Homer on May 7, 2025.



For more information on DPAA’s efforts to locate and identify Homer, please visit: [https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4435764/soldier-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-blonien-e/](https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4183871/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-homer-m/)



U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Harrington Funeral Home Inc 229-242-2828.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2026 Date Posted: 07.20.2026 15:08 Story ID: 570331 Location: TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lost in 1944, WWII Soldier’s Remains Return to Florida for Final Rest, by Daniela Vestal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.