Cyber Shield 2026 Brings Security to Home States

Photo By Spc. Paul Zepeda | Sgt. 1st Class Maria Wiggin from the Texas National Guard 71st TIOG engages in Crisis Response Handler course materials during Cyber Shield 2026 at the Professional Education Center in Little Rock, Ark. Cyber Shield 2026 is the Department of War’s premier cyber training event consisting of over 1000 participants from 44 states and territories and 23 countries. (Texas Army National Guard, photo by: SPC Paul Zepeda) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Spc. Paul Zepeda | Sgt. 1st Class Maria Wiggin from the Texas National Guard 71st TIOG engages in Crisis...... read more read more

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - U.S. Army Master Sgt. Maria Wiggin is a unit supply specialist currently serving in the Texas National Guard and is a first-time participant in the Cyber Shield 2026 exercise, the nation's largest cyber warfare training exercise held at the Professional Education Center. While her primary role as a logistics specialist might not be on the front lines of cyberspace, the ever-evolving battlefield demands readiness from every servicemember.

Wiggin is a career Soldier, mother, and lifelong student. She is currently pursuing her master's from Clemson University, enjoys reading, and is a licensed drone operator.

“I am almost done with my master's degree in logistics, and one of the things I’m inclined to do is follow my path,” Wiggin said.

For Wiggin, the Texas National Guard was a path to serve her community, gain valuable skills, and challenge herself to constantly set new goals.

“That’s one reason why I love it myself: you can retire with a doctorate’s degree,” Wiggin said when asked about education opportunities offered by the National Guard.

Annual training events like Cyber Shield offer valuable knowledge and classes to Soldiers at every level of experience. Wiggin was a volunteer participant in the Incident Response Handling Operations class at the PEC during Cyber Shield. Incident response classes teach students from all backgrounds and skill levels how to recognize and react to cyberattacks in real time.

As a member of the 71st Theater Information Operations Group, Wiggin is responsible for managing her unit's equipment. From ordering uniforms for soldiers to sensitive IT equipment like software and radios, being prepared against cyberattacks becomes paramount. For full-time Guardsmen with several years of service, training events like Cyber Shield 2026 allow soldiers to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of electronic warfare.

“...it just makes me a better logistician, to support our mission,” Wiggin said.

For Wiggin, the goal of participating in Cyber Shield was to bring the knowledge and lessons learned to her home unit and support her state's mission.

“The world is changing,” Wiggin said. “So, it is important for our Texas readiness in case we do have some kind of cyberattack.”

Joint training events like Cyber Shield bring together service members and civilian cyber professionals from across the globe, allowing for new perspectives on network security, modern methods for responding to cyberattacks, and the development of Soldiers like Wiggin into mentors in cyber warfare for their home units.