Full Power Navy 2.0 puts eligible Sailors at the helm for retention

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - For many Sailors nearing the end of their enlistment, deciding whether to stay in the Navy often comes down to one question. What's next?

Beginning Aug. 1, 2026, the Navy is making that conversation easier through Full Power Navy (FPN) 2.0, an updated retention initiative that gives eligible Sailors a direct opportunity to connect with a Retention Agent and gain a transparent understanding of their career options before deciding whether to separate.

Unlike the original FPN program, which relied on a mass administrative case process, FPN 2.0 shifts to a Sailor-initiated engagement model that connects eligible E-4 through E-6 Active Duty and Training and Administration of the Reserve (TAR) Sailors directly with a PERS-4 Retention Agent through MyNavy Career Center (MNCC).

The result is a faster, more personalized experience focused on helping Sailors explore every opportunity to continue serving.

"At PERS-4, retention is our obsession," said Assistant Commander, Navy Personnel Command Rear Adm. Chris “Chowdah” Hill. "Full Power Navy 2.0 empowers eligible Sailors to have direct conversations with experienced retention professionals who understand today's detailing landscape. Our goal is to ensure every qualified Sailor has the right information to make an informed career decision before choosing to leave the Navy."

Rather than simply improving the administrative process, FPN 2.0 is designed to strengthen retention by ensuring Sailors stay at the center of the conversation.

Eligible Sailors who are approaching the end of their active service obligation often face difficult decisions about whether to reenlist, negotiate orders, or transition to civilian life. FPN 2.0 creates another opportunity to discuss career options with a dedicated retention expert who can help identify available paths to continued service.

Through the new process, eligible Sailors submit a Tier-2 retention case through MNCC requesting a Retention Engagement. Once submitted, a dedicated PERS-4 Retention Agent contacts the Sailor within two working days to begin discussing career options and retention opportunities.

Commands also continue to play an important role in helping Sailors “stay Navy.”

Command triads and command career counselors who identify high-performing Sailors considering separation may still initiate the process on the Sailor's behalf through the "Launch the Alert Detailer" capability, ensuring leadership remains actively engaged in mentoring and retention efforts.

To qualify for a Retention Engagement, Sailors must: · Be in paygrades E-4 through E-6 (E-6 Sailors must be non-screened). · Be active duty or TAR. · Be within six months of both their Projected Rotation Date (PRD) and Soft Expiration of Active Obligated Service (SEAOS). · Have actively applied for billets during their MyNavy Assignment (MNA) negotiation window. · Have fewer than 17 years of service at SEAOS.

Eligibility also depends on the relationship between a Sailor's SEAOS and PRD.

Sailors whose SEAOS occurs before their PRD should expect to complete normal sea-shore flow requirements and are encouraged to align their SEAOS with their PRD and participate in the MNA cycle.

For Sailors whose PRD occurs before SEAOS and with 11 months or fewer remaining on their contract at PRD become eligible for a Retention Engagement only after all three MNA looks have been exhausted. Sailors with at least 12 months remaining on their contract at PRD are not eligible because they remain available for normal detailing opportunities.

While the process has changed, the objective remains the same. Retaining talented Sailors by making it easier to connect them with the best experts equipped to help navigate career decisions.

FPN 2.0 also narrows eligibility compared to the original program to better focus resources on Sailors at the greatest retention decision point. Under Full Power Navy 1.0, eligible paygrades ranged from E-3 through E-9 and included Sailors with up to 24 years of service. Under FPN 2.0, eligibility is targeted to E-4 through E-6 Sailors with fewer than 17 years of service.

Some Sailors remain ineligible for the program, including Selected Reserve (SELRES) Sailors, Professional Apprenticeship Career Track (PACT) Sailors, certain ratings managed through alternate assignment processes, Sailors selected for officer accession programs, and Sailors with specific Accounting Category Codes (AACs) and Deployability Category (DCAT) codes.

The transition to FPN 2.0 begins during the August 2026 MNA cycle.

Full Power Navy 1.0 will continue supporting Sailors through the June and July MNA cycle.

Although the system behind the scenes is changing from mass eCRM case creation to a more direct, trackable Tier-2 case process, the most important change is what it means for Sailors.

Instead of waiting for multiple administrative handoffs, eligible Sailors can proactively request assistance and speak directly with the retention professionals responsible for helping them explore opportunities to remain in the Fleet.

Eligible Sailors interested in requesting to open a FPN Retention Engagement case can contact MyNavy Career Center by emailing mailto:askmncc@us.navy.mil or calling 1-833-330-6622 to submit a Tier-2 case. Additional information, eligibility guidance, and program details are available on the MyNavy HR Retention Engagement webpage: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Support-Services/Distribution-Management/Retention-Engagement/.