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    Goodfellow AFB Hosts Junior Firefighter Camp 2026

    Goodfellow AFB Hosts Junior Firefighter Camp 2026

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Maria Mota | Dalton Silva, junior firefighter, participates in a first aid demonstration during the...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Story by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota 

    17th Training Wing

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The Goodfellow Fire Department hosted its Junior Firefighter Camp, July 13 - 17, 2026.

    This is a five-day program that teaches children ages 10 –12 the importance of fire safety and the fundamentals of firefighting through hands-on training, team-building activities, and emergency response scenarios.

    “About 20 years ago, we started the junior firefighter camp as a way to educate children about fire safety and give them an understanding of what we do as firefighters,” stated Alan Hebert, Goodfellow Fire Emergency Services deputy fire chief. “What we’ve decided to do is expose them to a little bit of each area of life safety, fire safety, and technical rescue.”

    On the first day, students received a welcome orientation and an overview of the week's activities, highlighting the importance of fire safety and the foundational skills used in everyday firefighting. First aid was the first official lesson taught to students. They learned basic lifesaving techniques and how to help in an emergency.

    On the second day, students were issued protective equipment and learned the importance of properly wearing and maintaining their gear before participating in hands-on training. Students then received instruction on the safe use of rescue tools, completed bunker gear drills and practiced ascending and descending ladders using proper techniques.

    Day three focused on teaching students the importance of proper tie-knotting techniques and how they play a big part in firefighters' emergency operations. Students, through hands-on instruction, practiced using these techniques and learned their importance in securing equipment and constructing rigging systems for rescue operations.

    On the fourth day, students had hands-on instruction in hose-handling techniques that helped with water-stream control and maneuvering to knock over traffic cones. Students also participated in search and rescue drills, where they had the opportunity to dress in protective gear and enter a building with limited visibility created by a fog machine simulating smoke conditions. This exercise allowed students to experience a realistic introduction to firefighting in a controlled and safe environment.

    The fifth and final day concluded with a tour around the Louis F. Garland Department of War Fire Academy. Students were able to see firsthand the training of DoW firefighter students participating in live training exercises. Reinforcing the importance of the knowledge they learned the past few days. Next, the junior firefighter campers were taken back to the Goodfellow AFB Fire Station, where their friends and families were waiting for their graduation ceremony.

    “We’ve actually had some kids in the past that their families report to us that they were able to help with broken bones, they were able to help stop bleeds, things like that,” said D.J. Anchondo, Goodfellow Fire Emergency Services fire inspector. “We want them to go out and be able to apply this to real life, whether that is at home, at school with friends, anywhere.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 13:20
    Story ID: 570323
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow AFB Hosts Junior Firefighter Camp 2026, by A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Goodfellow AFB Hosts Junior Firefighter Camp 2026
    Goodfellow AFB Hosts Junior Firefighter Camp 2026
    Goodfellow AFB Hosts Junior Firefighter Camp 2026
    Goodfellow AFB Hosts Junior Firefighter Camp 2026
    Goodfellow AFB Hosts Junior Firefighter Camp 2026
    Goodfellow AFB Hosts Junior Firefighter Camp 2026
    Goodfellow AFB Hosts Junior Firefighter Camp 2026
    Goodfellow AFB Hosts Junior Firefighter Camp 2026
    Goodfellow AFB Hosts Junior Firefighter Camp 2026
    Goodfellow AFB Hosts Junior Firefighter Camp 2026
    Goodfellow AFB Hosts Junior Firefighting Camp 2026

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    Goodfellow Air Force Base
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    Junior Firefighter Camp
    17th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Goodfellow Air Force Base Fire Department
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