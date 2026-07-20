ACC-DTA’s Fosters New Industry Connections at NAMC's 'Donuts & Defense' Event

Photo By Deanne Mazzola | Representing Army Contracting Command- Detroit Arsenal (ACC-DTA), Mr. Ryan Stacey, Chief of the Rapid Solution & Innovation (RSI) Contracting Division at Donuts & Defense' Event see less | View Image Page

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — On July 15, 2026, members of the Rapid Solution & Innovation (RSI) Contracting Division stepped out to connect with the industrial base at an networking event hosted by the National Advanced Mobility Consortium (NAMC).

Held at the Velocity Center in Sterling Heights, Michigan, the "Donuts & Defense" session successfully united industry partners, small businesses, prime contractors, and potential new entrants with top defense acquisition leaders.

A central highlight of the event was an open-forum panel designed to demystify the recently revamped government contracting landscape. Representing Army Contracting Command- Detroit Arsenal (ACC-DTA), Mr. Ryan Stacey, Chief of the RSI Division, joined key industry counterparts on the panel to discuss the future of defense procurement. During the session, Mr. Stacey highlighted the streamlined pathways for commercial entry that have emerged as a result of the ongoing Army Transformation Initiative.

Following the informative panel, ACC-DTA leaders transitioned to direct engagement with the industrial base. Companies were given the opportunity to deliver high-impact, three-minute capability pitches, allowing industry and government to get a firsthand look at emerging commercial technologies and solutions.

Moving forward, the Army Contracting Command-Detroit Arsenal (ACC-DTA) plans to maintain its strategic presence at future quarterly "Donuts & Defense" events. This ongoing commitment aims to continuously expand and fortify the vital relationships between the military and its industry partners, ensuring the Army remains equipped with the most innovative solutions available.