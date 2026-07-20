DoW announces death of USASMDC Soldier in Jordan

Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, was killed in action July 18 during an enemy attack at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala.— The Department of War announced July 20 the death of a U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Soldier.

1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, was killed in action July 18 during an enemy attack at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan. The incident is under investigation.

“U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command mourns the loss of 1st Lt. Tyler Feehan, whose service and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Lt. Gen. John L. Rafferty, USASMDC commanding general, said. “Losing him to enemy fire will inspire our Soldiers and strengthen their resolve to continue the mission.”

Feehan, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, commissioned in the U.S. Army as an Air Defense Artillery Officer in 2019. He was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

"1st Lt. Feehan’s unwavering dedication to our mission, our values, and the air defenders he led will leave an enduring legacy,” Brig. Gen. John Dawber, 32nd AAMDC commanding general, said. “We stand fully committed to supporting his family and loved ones through this incredibly difficult time, and we will never forget his ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation.”

Feehan’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and Combat Action Badge.

Feehan will receive the Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Combat Action Badge, and be posthumously promoted to captain.

For more information, members of the media may contact U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command at media@army.mil.